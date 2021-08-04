Ethel Mae Liles Obituary

Ethel Mae Liles, 87, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born November 2, 1933, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of Cleo E. and Wilma Durham Davis.

On April 22, 1950, in Bloomfield, Iowa, Ethel married David Edward Liles and to this union seven children were born.

Over the years she worked for Chuck Wagon Café, Junction Café, The Retreat, The Fabius, and Keith’s Café. She was also a groom for Liles Racing Stables, and worked at Publix Grocery. In her free time, Ethel enjoyed rodeos and harness racing.

Ethel is survived by her children: Patty Freburg, Jack Liles, Linda Powell, Ron Liles and wife Janet, Mike Liles, Marla Keith and husband George and her grandchildren: John Morton, Michella Hull, Jamie Mauck, Jackson Liles, David Liles, Tami Liles, Katie Liles, Angela Sawyer, Gene Hilpert, Gregory Keith, Garrett Keith and many great and great-great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her siblings: Gaylord Davis, Bob Davis, Raymond Davis, and Bonnie Overturf and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband David Liles, January 30, 2005, and son Martin Gregory Liles as well as Judy(daughter-in-law), Doug Freburg (son-in-law) and sisters Carol Liles, Shirley Stacey, Jeanie Brimmer and Maxine Liles.

Visitation will open at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Memphis Funeral Home with the family present to receive friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held following the visitation at the graveside in Memphis Cemetery with Pastor Carol Davenport officiating.

Musical selections will be Supermarket Flowers by Ed Sheeran and Lean On Me by Michael Bolton.

As an expression of sympathy, memorials may be directed to Northeast Missouri Hospice or Memphis Cemetery. Memorials may be left at the funeral home or mailed to Memphis Funeral Home, 378 South Market Street, Memphis, Missouri.

Memphis Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.