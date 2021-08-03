DAR Celebrates 50-Year Member, 100th Birthday

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

On Saturday, July 31, the Jauflione Chapter of the DAR celebrated two events, including awarding a 50-year certificate and pin to Connie Courtney. During Saturday, the ladies of the DAR met at Keith’s Café for a luncheon. Debbie Kauk, the Chapter Regent, presented Connie Courtney with her fifty-year certificate, pin, and flowers.

Afterwards, the ladies went to the Scotland County Care Center to celebrate Verlee Dauma’s 100th birthday. Due to rising Covid cases, the ladies of the DAR had to celebrate outside, while Verlee remained in her room. Kauk presented Dauma with a cake made by Aunt Denise. The ladies gathered under one of the outside tables to enjoy some cake.

Dauma, who was a member of the DAR for over 35 years, also served as registrar of the Jaulfione Chapter in Memphis. She has also been active within multiple genealogical societies and has written five family histories, having genealogical records in the Library of Congress and State Historical Society of Missouri.

Dauma’s family has also been part of Scotland County’s history. Her mother’s grandfather, George Kutzner, was a master carpenter who built house in Memphis. One pair of ancestors, Aaron Kenny Chambers and Mary Anne Elizabeth Allen, were one of the first couples to get married after Scotland County was formed.

Regarding attribution to her long life, Dauma said “I never smoke, never drank, tried to eat healthy” also citing ancestors on both sides of her family that lived to be over 100.

Dauma was married to her high school sweetheart, Harley Dauma, and had three sons. Some of her relatives came to Memphis to help celebrate her milestone birthday on Saturday.