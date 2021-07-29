SCAPP Celebrity Livestock Show Results

The Scotland County After Prom Parents (SCAPP) hosted a Celebrity Livestock Show at the 2021 Scotland County Fair as a fundraiser for the 2022 After Prom Party for Scotland County High School. The event drew a very large crowd of spectators to the Show Arena at the north end of the Fairgrounds on Friday, July 16th during the Scotland County Fair. The livestock judge was Parker Triplett and the event emcee was Anna Triplett. These two young people, along with the participants, put on a memorable show for the crowd.

There were 43 paid nominations for local ‘celebrities’ that showed one of the following species: goat, chicken, sheep or pig. Each category was awarded “Best Entertainer” and “Best Showman”. The winners for each category are as follows: Pig Entertainer was Teresa Sears, Pig Showman was Glen Cowell. Sheep Entertainer was Elaine Forrester and Sheep Showman was Chuck Kigar. Chicken Entertainer was David Jackson and Chicken Showman was Fred Henderson. Goat Entertainer was Troy Alexander and Goat Showman was Bruce Childress. Each winner received a gift card and all participants received a certificate. The SCAPP would like to thank all of the participants that were good sports for this fundraiser and all of the nominators that paid money for this successful fundraiser.