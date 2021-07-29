Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

Residents will have a front row seat to one of nature’s most spectacular shows in the upcoming weeks.

Friday night, the Delta Aquarid meteor shower will become visible to stargazers marking the start of a double meteor shower that will last into August.

15 Years Ago

The Memphis Police Department is investigating a break-in at the municipal pool that occurred overnight Friday, July 21.

25 Years Ago

James Treece of the USDA Rural Development office met with members of the Scotland County Care Center staff and board members July 18 to present the final approval and funding for the new 28-apartment assisted care facility to be constructed as part of the nursing home.

35 Years Ago

Cub Scout Pack 97 had a “Whale of a Time” at their annual fishing derby and campout. Twenty-five Scouts and parents participated and enjoyed fishing, food, and fun at Lake Show Me July 13 & 14.

45 Years Ago

Albert Lee Gardner, 27, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.E. Gardner of Memphis, received burns to his hands, arms, and back in a fire which happened Sunday night at about 9:15 pm.

According to the report, Gardner was washing the floor at the Memphis Implement Company located at 226 S. Market St., and owned by his father, A.E. Gardner, when the fire broke out. Gardner was using diesel fuel to do the washing and it was apparently ignited by a water heater.

55 Years Ago

Grand Opening Dinner at the Memphis Country Club will be held Wednesday, August 3 at 7:30 pm.

Melvin Gordy killed a large badger at their farm home, seven miles northwest of Revere, about 2:30 Thursday morning.

60 Years Ago

Yesterday morning about 11 am as Bill Stone, custodian at the courthouse was mowing the lawn on the northwest side, he suffered a severe injury to the left hand when his fingers when his fingers were somehow entangled in a lawn mower he was operating.

Dr. and Mrs. A.H. Faber were guests of honor at a dinner party held Friday night at the Country club at 7 pm. Dr. and Mrs. Faber and three sons leave today for St. Louis where they will make their home. He will have his dentist office in their home, located northeast of the Airport.

Ground was broken for the new post office Monday. The building will be located a block north of the northeast corner of the square.

Harold Jayne was the featured speaker of the commemoration of the Battle of Vassar Hill, held at the school grounds in Bible Grove Sunday afternoon. A good sized crowd attended the event.

65 Years Ago

Memphis, in the early 1890s had 3500 inhabitants and was the most important city in Northeast Missouri. It had many fine residences and business buildings.

70 Years Ago

Joseph Buford scored another success Tuesday night with his pageant, “The Man From Galilee” presented before an audience in excess of 2000 people at the Scotland County Fair Grounds. The pageant, written and directed by Mr. Buford compared favorably with hte pageant “Century of Progress” written and directed by Mr. Buford for the Scotland County Centennial in 1941.

Memphis “blacked out” suddenly at 10:05 am last Friday, town after lightning burned out the coils on one of the four generators at the light plant. All lights were off fourteen minutes as the damaged generator was shut down and the other three were switched over to carry the entire load.

Sunday, July 22, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Purvis gave a dinner for their son, Pvt. Clarence Purvis, who leaves on Thursday July 26, for the west coast where he will receive further orders.

75 Years Ago

The Bueter bread truck from Quincy was badly damaged early Saturday monring when the driver of the truck, Robert McKinster, reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and ran off the highway east of the Clyde Wright home three miles east of Memphis.

90 Years Ago

P.G. Simmons, who for several years had been engagedin the jewelry and optical business in Memphis, is announcing the discontinuance of the jewelry part of his business.