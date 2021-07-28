Howard Anderson Obituary

Howard Eldon Anderson, 96 of rural Lancaster, Missouri passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

The son of Finis Clifton and Chloe Bernice (Mathes) Anderson, he was born on May 11, 1925 in Livonia, Missouri. He attended school at the Livonia Public Schools in Livonia, Missouri for his first ten years and then he was a 1943 graduate of the Queen City High School in Queen City, Missouri. On May 11, 1949 at the bride’s home northwest of Queen City, Missouri, he was united in marriage to Lola Mae Current and to this union six children were born, Maria Elaine, Joy Lynette, Cathy Jesstina, Jeffrey Paul, Richard Duane and Lori Janeen.

Survivors include his wife Lola Mae Anderson of rural Lancaster, Missouri; his children, Maria Carroll of Rolla, Missouri, Joy Steggall of St. Joseph, Missouri, Jeff Anderson and wife, Joy of Unionville, Missouri, Richard Anderson and wife, Ronda of Lancaster, Missouri and Lori Mahurin and husband, Danny of Kirksville, Missouri; 32 grandchildren; 50 great grandchildren; one brother, Paul Anderson of Queen City, Missouri; one sister, Joyce B. Casady of Unionville, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Anderson of Kirksville, Missouri and Maurqerite Current of Michigan; 13 nephews; 7 nieces; other family members and many good friends.

Howard is preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Cathy Jesstina Brown Beeler; great grandson, James Stryker Anderson; father and mother-in-law, Elza Current and Edna (Shirley) Current-Marshall; three brothers, John Robert, James (Chuck) Leonard and Larry Joe; one sister, Reva Marlene; three brothers-in-law, Wendell Anderson, Everett Junior Casady and Kenneth Current; five sisters-in-law, Helen Breeden (Reiger) Anderson, Doris Hollie (Middleton) Anderson, Doris Avalee (Shoop) Anderson, Judy (Gosser) Anderson Weatherspoon and Lynn Current; one nephew, Cole Leonard Anderson and two nieces, Gay Louise (Anderson) Holman and Doris Estelle (Anderson) Drane.

Howard was baptized at the Queen City Christian Church on December 8, 1953 and later was a member of the Lancaster United Methodist Church in Lancaster, Missouri where he attended faithfully

as long as his health permitted.

Howard was inducted into the United States Navy at St. Louis, Missouri on November 26, 1943 and received his honorable discharge on April 15, 1946 at the United States Naval Personnel Separation Center at Great Lakes, Illinois. He was a lifetime member of the VFW. He joined in Lancaster and later transferred to Scotland County.

Howard was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose in Kirksville, Missouri. He was also a lifetime St. Louis Cardinal fan. He played baseball with the Livonia and Queen City teams after he was discharged until he was 35 and father of 6. His lifetime occupation of farming gave him the opportunity to enjoy the Lord’s glory all about him.

Howard’s legacy was honesty and believed “A person is only as good as their word.” The best gift to your children and grandchildren is a good name.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Schuyler County Church of Faith in Lancaster, Missouri with Sonny Smyser, Pastor of the Schuyler County Church of Faith in Lancaster, Missouri officiating. Music will be special selections of “Supper Time”, “Scars In Heaven” and “I Want To Stroll Across Heaven With You” and will be sung by Michael Steggall. Pallbearers will be Ryan Brown, Todd Carroll, Clayton Carroll, Michael Steggall, Dustin Beeler, Wesley Waddle, Jesse Anderson and Mitchell Mahurin. Honorary Pallbearers will be Nathan Schwartz, Mitchell Watson, Dillon Watson, Jordan Watson, John Waller, Chris Smyser, Daryl Hinners, Adam Pieknik, Jim Bonnell, Chuck Tallman, Stanley Martin, George Kethe, Mikel Roberts, Bryon Arthur and Charlie Beeler. Flower bearers will be Danielle (Beeler) Smyser, Amy (Steggall) Waller, Richelle (Anderson) Hinners and Kristin (Waddle) Pieknik. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Memorials have been established for Arni Memorial Cemetery or Schuyler County Cancer Relief Fund. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Burial will be in the Arni Memorial Cemetery in Lancaster, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.

Military rites will be performed by the Scotland County VFW Post #4958.