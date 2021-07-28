Donna Fay Patterson Obituary

Donna Faye Patterson age 88, of Edina, MO passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 in the Knox County Nursing Home.

She was born April 16, 1933 at Greentop, MO, the daughter of Lester Charles and Fredia Irene Hart Lindquist.

Donna was united in marriage to Lawrence Clinton Patterson on March 13, 1952, and he preceded her in death on June 30, 2003. Donna was also preceded by her parents, a granddaughter Tara LeAnne Callahan,

Surviving are two children, Judy (Terry “Red”) Callahan of Edina, MO, and Troy (Tisha) Patterson of Monroe City, MO, four grandchildren, Nikki (Jeff) Nevin, Amy (Rick) Hubble, Bo Patterson, Bralynn Patterson, five great grandchildren, LeAnne Nevin and fiancé Will Johnson, Wesley Nevin, Lindsey Hubble and fiancé Dylan Mettes, Hannah Nevin and Landon Hubble, two brothers, Leon Lindquist of England and Bobby (Carolyn) Lindquist of Greentop, MO, and several nieces and nephews.

Donna attended Trinity Country School near Greentop, MO, and graduated from Greentop High School.

Donna was raised in the Greentop community. She was employed at Grim-Smith Hospital in Kirksville and this is where she met her husband, Clinton. She then worked at Gibson Hospital in Edina, MO and during this time received her LPN License. She was employed at the Nursing home in Memphis, MO, and the Knox County Nursing Home in Edina where she had been director of nursing. She and her husband also ran the Gibbons Hotel in Edina. Donna and Clinton owned and operated an auto sales business in Memphis, MO as well as a new and used furniture business. Donna enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. She also volunteered at the Close Closet and was a member of the Edina United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO. Pastor Nancy Douglas will officiate the services. Entombment will be in the Garden of Prayer Mausoleum in Park View Memorial Gardens in Kirksville, MO.

Musical selections will be When We All Get To Heaven and Peace In The Valley.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 26, 2021, from 12 noon till time of services at 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the Knox County Nutrition Site. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO 63537.