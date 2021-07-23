Showcasing Agricultural Research: Greenley Research Center Field Day Set For Wednesday, Aug. 4

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR) Greenley Research Center will hold an in-person field day this year, on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the center in Novelty, Mo. Three tours will be offered, focusing on crops, livestock and integrated pest management.

The field day is free and open to the public. A breakfast will be served starting at 7 a.m., with tours beginning at 8 a.m. A boxed lunch will be provided at noon.

“We are excited to host our field day in person again this year,” Superintendent Donnie Hubble said. “We have a great group of speakers lined up. It’s exciting to be able to provide our farmers and producers with this information.”

The crop tour will feature discussions on updated industrial hemp production, drainage water recycling and cover crop impacts on corn and soybeans discussing yield and economics.

The pest tour will showcase information on weed management in soybeans and addressing new solutions for soybean cyst nematode (SCN). Kevin Bradley, a professor in the Division of Plant Sciences, will discuss non-conventional weed management tools. The final tour, livestock, will include topics such as strip grazing milo and differentiating anaplasmosis. Zac Erwin, MU Extension regional livestock specialist, will discuss cover crop forage yields and economics.

“Our Research Centers play a vital role in the CAFNR mission by conducting timely and important research – and taking that research to our farmers and producers,” Hubble said.

The Greenley Research Center is located at 64399 Greenley Place in Novelty. For more information about the field day, call Lynn Bradley at 660-739-4410 or email her at [email protected] For more information about the Greenley Research center, visit https://greenley.missouri.edu/.