Living Life Over

10 Years Ago

With damage to country roads and bridges estimated at 1 million, inclement weather this spring and summer are taking a heavy toll on Scotland County. Unfortunately that may be only a drop in the bucket compared to financial losses expected for agriculture producers due to good ole Mother Nature.

15 Years Ago

Visitors would be hard pressed to find a resident of Memphis that won’t greet you when you come to town. A warm hello will have to do at least for another year at the Missouri Department Transportation informed the Memphis City Council that its grant application for funding of new “Welcome to Memphis” signs had not been approved.

The city in conjunction with Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission had submitted a grant proposal to MoDOT’s Northeast Regional Transportation Enhancement program requesting roughly $50,000 to fund the signs as well as other landscaping and beautification for the city.

25 Years Ago

The city of Memphis entered into a contract with Nutri-Ject Inc. of Hudson, Iowa, for the cleaning of the city’s lagoon system. The action was taken following an executive session of the Memphis Board of Aldermen after the council’s regular meeting on July 16.

35 Years Ago

A joint Vacation Bible School between the Arbela Baptist and Methodist Churches was held at the Arbela Baptist Church June 17-21.

45 Years Ago

Barbara Chasteen wil guest lecture July 23 at Northeast Missouri State University to the graduate class. “The Teaching of Psychology.” She was one of two outstanding Psychology teachers from Northeast Missouri selected to present their teaching methodology.

Mrs. Chasteen uses a scientific approach while Mrs. Berry, the other teacher chosen, uses a family living approach.

55 Years Ago

It’s very seldom a card game will make news, but we feel we’ve hit the journalistic jackpot in reporting to you about a bridge game that wasn’t completed for three years. It took three years to finish a bridge game played between Mr. and Mrs. John E. Luther and Mr. and Mrs. John Connor.

60 Years Ago

On Sunday, July 23, 1961 Bible Grove will have a commemoration of the battle, 99 years ago on the 18 of July of 1862, where the tok place one of the bloodiest battles of the Civil War in Northeast Missouri. The commemoration will be sponsored by the 4-H Club of Bible Grove.

Miss Nadine Dye has recently been employed at Motorola, Inc. in Quincy, IL, where she is secretary to the chief production engineer of the plant.

65 Years Ago

Rev. and Mrs. Homer Martin have sold their general store in Arbela to Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Yoder of Peoria, IL. Inventory was completed Monday afternoon and the store was turned over to Mr. Yoder.

Rev. and Mrs. Martin, Wayne and Dean, have moved to Memphis and are at home at 108 W. Jefferson Street.

70 Years Ago

Miss Gladys M. Robuck, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E.N. Robuck, has received a captain’s commission in the army nurse corps and is to report August 20 to Camp Belvoir, VA, for duty as an anesthtist. Miss Robuck served 33 months in the army during World War II.

Work began this week on the foundation of the new building to be constructed by Roy Clark, Jr. in southwest Memphis. The four-acre plot of ground last week was made ready for construction. A three-foot fill was made for the new building.

75 Years Ago

Thermometers registered higher on the square in Memphis Tuesday than any day this summer. Most thermometers were registering between 102 and 106 in the shade. Few people cared to look at thermometers that were subject to direct rays of the sun.

Forty girl scouts will leave Saturday morning for Chutes Beach at Hamilton, IL, to spend a week in camp.

The girls will be sponsored by Mrs. Fred Gerth, Miss Lois DeRosear, Miss Bertha Ross and Miss Frances LaFrenz.