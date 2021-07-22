Ashcroft Announces Grants Awarded to Local Governments for Records Management, Electronic Records and Preservation Projects

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Jefferson City, Mo. — Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s Local Records Division is pleased to announce 23 grants totaling $283,584. These awards include 17 Local Records Grant Program awards totaling $144,809 and 6 Electronic Records Grant Initiative grants worth $139,775.

“My office is pleased to help local communities in our state with records preservation,” Secretary Ashcroft said. “It’s a good thing to save the past for future generations to see.”

Based on recommendations of the Missouri Historical Records Advisory Board, the Local Records Grants provide the recipient local governments with assistance for records management and preservation projects. The Electronic Records Grant Initiative grants are intended to assist local governments in establishing good electronic records management practices and to provide greater transparency by allowing greater public access to records online.

The following Local Records Grant recipients are now eligible to receive reimbursement up to the total listed award amount:

· Cedar County Collector: $2,000 to image records

· St. Francois County Recorder: $15,000 to image records

· Ste. Genevieve County Library: $13,200 for a microfilm reader/printer/scanner

· City of Cape Girardeau (city manager): $15,000 for compact shelving

· Perry County Commission: $1,175 for a portable dehumidifier and a/c unit for records vault

· Benton County Recorder: $6,800 for a microfilm reader/printer/scanner

·Alton R-IV School District: $9,467 for a microfilm reader/printer/scanner

·City of Republic: $1,796 to image records

·City of Crestwood: $4,100 to image records

·Cape Girardeau County Archives: $12,173 for shelving

·City of Cape Girardeau (city clerk): $10,500 to image records

·Cassville R-IV High School: $7,695 for a microfilm reader/printer/scanner

·Mercer County Circuit Clerk/Recorder: $4,000 for plat map storage cabinet

·Livingston County Library: $9,713 for shelving

·Greene County Archives: $15,000 for a microfilm reader/printer/scanner

·Schuyler County Recorder: $2,190 to image records

·Christian County Recorder: $15,000 for plat map storage

The following Electronic Records Initiative grantees are now eligible to receive reimbursement up to the total listed award amount:

· Worth County Clerk: $24,500 for equipment, software and training

· City of Branson: $8,895 software expansion to make records available online

· Andrew County Clerk: $24,500 for equipment, software and training

· Clinton County R-III Schools: $30,000 to utilize blockchain technology to manage electronic records

· City of Manchester: $23,530 for equipment software and training

· City of Crestwood: $28,350 for equipment, software and training

Local Records, along with State Records Management and the Missouri State Archives, comprise the Records and Archives Division of the office of the Secretary of State. This Division is responsible for managing current and historical state records and provides assistance to local governments in records preservation and management.