A.T. Still University’s Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, Missouri School of Dentistry & Oral Health Welcome New Students

A.T. Still University (ATSU) welcomed new students at ATSU’s Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine (ATSU-KCOM) and Missouri School of Dentistry & Oral Health (ATSU-MOSDOH) last week, marking a beginning to the 2021-22 academic year.

ATSU-KCOM’s class of 2025 consists of 168 students, selected from a pool of 5,323 applications. Students represent 25 states and Ontario, Canada, with 57 from Missouri, 19 from Iowa, 13 from both Illinois and Minnesota, nine from Utah, eight from both Kansas and Michigan, and seven from both Texas and Wisconsin. Ten of the students received their undergraduate degrees from Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri.

ATSU-MOSDOH’s class of 2025 consists of 63 students, selected from a pool of 1,609 applications. Students represent 22 states, with 15 from Missouri, 10 from Texas, six from both Arkansas and Illinois, four from Florida, and three from Wisconsin.

Additionally, 10 students are enrolled in ATSU-KCOM’s Master of Biomedical Sciences program. Half of the class is from Missouri, and two students received their undergraduate degrees at Truman State University.

Each new class was celebrated with a White Coat Ceremony, during which students recited an oath and received their first white coat, symbolizing their commitment and responsibility to their profession and future patients.