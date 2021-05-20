SCR-1 Holds 2021 Commencement Exercise

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Corey Stott

MEMPHIS, Mo.- 5/16/21- The 33 seniors in the Scotland County R-1 class of 2021 walked the stage and received their diplomas this past Sunday, May 16th. The commencement exercise began with the class walking in at 2 pm to the familiar strains of “Pomp and Circumstance” performed by the Scotland County R-1 High School band under the direction of Mr. Nathaniel Orr. Class President Bobbie Darcy gave the welcome.

High School principal Kirk Stott recognized the students who had earned class honors. Kaden Anders, Salutatorian, then addressed the class. His speech was followed by those of Co-Valedictorians Morgan Blessing and Anna Triplett.

Superintendent Dr. Ryan Bergeson introduced the keynote speaker for the afternoon. Ross Setters, a 1989 alum of SCR-1 and former LSU football standout lineman, spoke to the class with a message of being thankful and appreciative to all those who helped them get to where they are today. After a performance of the “Black Forest Overture” by the band, Mr. Stott introduced the class and board President Jamie Triplett presented diplomas to them.

A very sentimental senior video was shown on the big screens and then class Vice-President Shaylee Davis presented closing remarks. The class then walked out of the gymnasium for the final time together to the lively beat of the school fight song.