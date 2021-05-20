School Board Expands Wireless Service, Accepts Edgenuity and Rosetta Stone Instructional Contracts

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.in the High School Library. President Jamie Triplett called the meeting to order with seven members present.

II. Consent Agenda

The board voted 6-0, Derek Weber abstained, to approve the following items on the Consent Agenda:

-Approve the April 14th Minutes

-Approve the 2020-21 Summer School Staff

-Approve Contracts for Therapy Services and Vision

-Approve MSBA Membership

-Approve Updated Sub List

III. Old Business

A. Financial Update – Year-to-date revenues are $6,046,327.14, year to date expenditures are $5,525,036.30. Currently, total revenues are $521,290.84 above expenditures. This surplus will decrease as we near the end of the fiscal year. We have received all of our local tax and will receive state and federal dollars in May and June. Payroll for May, June, July, Summer School, and Career Ladder will level out our current surplus for the 20-21 fiscal year.

B. Facility Projects – The board voted 7-0 to approve the conceptual design proposal from Klingner & Associates, P.C in the amount of $7,500.00 for designing plans for campus improvements during the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

C. Open Bids –

i. Parking Lot – The board voted 7-0 to accept the bid from Miller Asphalt as presented for $18,205.00 for maintenance on the High School and Elementary parking lots during the summer of 2021.

IV. New Business

A. Edgenuity Renewal – The board voted 7-0 to accept the Edgenuity (Grades 3-12) Instructional Services renewal of $29,075.00 for the 2021-22 school year.

B. Rosetta Stone Renewal – The board voted 7-0 to accept the 5-year renewal of Rosetta Stone for $62,058.75 starting with the 2021-22 school year.

C. E-Rate Network Infrastructure Proposal – The board voted 7-0 to accept the E-Rate Network Infrastructure proposal of $62,393.31 for the following improvements: This project will cover extending wireless coverage to most of the outdoor spaces on the campus. Connecting each press box with a wireless bridge and then adding an outdoor AP to each. Adding 5 outdoor APs to the main structure to extend wireless access to green spaces and parking lots on campus. Will also upgrade end of life HP wireless access points and add UPS devices to the network

D. Accept Resignation Letters – The board voted 7-0 to accept the following resignations: Schelle Cooley, Emilee Morton, Pat Arnold, Hannah Shultz, Jennifer Tinkle.

E. Transportant Bus Bids – The board voted 7-0 to accept the proposal of $62,900.00 from Transportant for student route tracking and safety.

F. Fund 4 Transfer Resolution – The board voted 7-0 to adopt the following resolution: Be it resolved that the SCR-I School District transfer $247,200.00 of the allowable funds by law from the Incidental Fund to the Capital Projects Fund in order to build a balance in the Capital Projects Fund. These transfer monies will be used for technology enhancement, building and grounds repairs, maintenance projects, athletic facility upgrades, purchasing of new equipment for the elementary and secondary schools. The aforementioned projects are to be completed on or before June 30, 2022.

G. Review June Board Meeting Date – The June Board meeting will be on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. in the High School Library.

V. Executive Session

In Executive session the board voted 7-0 to approve the following:

• Approve April 14, 2021 closed session meeting minutes 7-0

• Hire Karlee Phillips as an Elementary Teacher 7-0

• Hire Ryan Anderson, Michael Moore, and Trenton Tallman as summer custodians as needed 7-0

• Set class sponsors; Senior Class – Terri Slaughter, Junior Class – Ryan Anderson, Sophomore Class – Kody McCluskey, Freshman Class – Trenton Tallman, Student Council – Terri Slaughter and Jenna Ward. 7-0

• Assigned position transfers to Lori Bish as a Title I Reading Teacher

• Assign Megan Mathes as an Elementary/HS Library Paraprofessional

Meeting adjourned at 8:35 p.m.