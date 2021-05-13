Orr Presents Program to Rotary

Mr. Nathanial Orr, Band & Choir Director at Scotland County High School, recently presented a program to the members of the Scotland County Rotary club about the SCR1 Band trip to the 80th Anniversary Pearl Harbor Commemoration Concert Series in Honolulu in December 2021. Mr. Orr reported that there are 31 band students and 49 others (parents, siblings and community members) planning to take the four-night, five-day trip to Oahu. Eleven bands and nine choirs, from across the nation, have been invited to perform at the special concert series on December 7th. Mr. Orr has selected music for the SCR1 Band performances from only Missouri composers. He reported that the fundraising efforts are at 2/3 complete. All funds raised go only towards the band students’ cost of the trip. Mr. Orr is pictured with local Rotarian Alisa Kigar