By Carolyn L. Primm

A little wisdom and a little craziness for moms.

Motherhood is where true love begins and never ends.

Of all the things my arms held, none was more comforting than my mother’s neck.

No one was ever a perfect mother, but you can fool a lot of children by just being your best you.

Being a mom makes you aware of how much you can do with only one free hand.

I never knew how difficult being a mother was until I had a kid just like me.

My mom may have died, but she never left me. I see her every day in my mirror, and hear her voice when I talk to my children.

To have and to hold from this day forward, for better or for worse, till death do us part should have been written about mothers not marriage.

If you think your mother didn’t do such a great job, remember what she had to work with.

Other mothers bragged that they paid their children to be good. My mother said that I was good for nothing!

A wise mom doesn’t expect her children to be perfect, but she accepts graciously that they all are.

Only someone who has never had a child is convinced she knows how to be a good mother.

Satisfaction is finding your mom’s face in the audience.

Ever wonder why children who get hurt cry louder when they see their mom? It’s because they know their mother cares louder.

A mother’s lap is always the perfect size.

Mom wisdom: What you tend to ignore while you have it, and long for when it’s gone.

Behind every great kid is a mother who is convinced she is screwing everything up. (Kathy from Primitives)

Moms are mathematical wizards. They can divide their love between 6 children and still give each of them 100%.

Research shows that if you had eaten everything your mother put on your plate, she would be a lot thinner.

If mom is in the shower, and dad is in the kitchen, every child knows the way to get a drink is to bang on the bathroom door.

A mother is the only person who cries when you win.

I have never known a mom who did not want the best for her child.

The best meatloaf is the way your mom made it.

The reason some of us avoided prison is that we had a mother who knew how to pray.

The best compliment I ever got was, “You are so much like your mother.”