Everlee Zimmerman Obituary

Everlee RyAnn Zimmerman, 17-months old, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, surrounded by family. She has forever won her battle with Muscle Eye-Brain disease and leaky SCID.

Everlee was born on November 21, 2019, in St. Louis, Missouri the daughter of Curvin Lee and Rose Ann Nolt Zimmerman.

She is survived by her parents, Curvin and Rose Zimmerman of Memphis, Missouri; grandparents, James and Louise Nolt, and Carl and Linda Zimmerman, all residents of Blue Ball, Pennsylvania, great-grandparents Irwin and Lena Mae Nolt of East Earl Pennsylvania, Paul and Fannie Reiff of Elma, Iowa, Titus and Mary Zimmerman of Narvon, Pennsylvania, and Frank and Esther Hoover of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.

She joins distant relatives and some dear playmates in Heaven.

Visitation was from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Cornerstone Mennonite Church.

Services were at 10:00 am, Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Cornerstone Mennonite Church east of Downing, Missouri.

Burial was at the Cornerstone Mennonite Cemetery east of Downing, Missouri.

Memphis Funeral Home is assisting the family.