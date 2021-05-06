| logout
Kylee Stott Signs to Play Softball with CMU
Scotland County Senior Kylee Stott recently signed to play softball for Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri, beginning in the fall of 2021. Kylee plans to study to become a physical therapy assistant. Back row (l-r): SCR-1 softball seniors Jansen Alexander, Jenna Blessing and Morgan Blessing. Front row (l-r): SCR-1 softball head coach Riley Lucas, Kylee Stott, parents Amy Stott and Travis Stott.