Wolfner Library Upgrades System, Improves Material Access for Patrons

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Jefferson City, Mo. — Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced that the Wolfner Talking Book and Braille Library recently adopted a new system that greatly enhances its ability to provide audiobooks to patrons.

Wolfner Library, a part of the Missouri State Library, is now using a duplication on demand system, which allows for customized digital cartridges with multiple audiobooks based on a patron’s preferences and requests. The new system can create a cartridge with up to 24 audiobooks, significantly more than the previous system’s one book per cartridge.

Additionally, the system allows patrons to access all 280,000 titles that the National Library Service offers in audio and braille, in addition to the 77,000 that Wolfner Library offers.

“We’re excited to implement this streamlined system for Wolfner patrons,” Ashcroft said. “Switching to this system allows patrons to access materials faster and easier, while also greatly expanding the collection of titles available to them.”

Under the new system, books will also get to patrons faster. Since all downloadable books are always available, patrons no longer have to wait for books to be returned before ordering them.

The system uses the same player and cartridges that patrons are accustomed to using, and cartridges will continue to be sent through “Free Matter for the Blind”, a free program of the U.S. Postal Service.

Wolfner Library serves over 8,000 Missourians who are unable to use standard print materials due to a visual or physical disability. More details about Wolfner Library’s services can be found at sos.mo.gov/Wolfner.