Tigers Outrun Coyotes for a Conference Win

By: Corey Stott

MEMPHIS, Mo.- 4/19/21- Coach Rod Sears has been waiting for his Scotland County Tigers’ (5-5) bats to come alive. He’s been waiting for that offense to emerge that can overcome the sporadic defensive mistakes that cost you dearly in a low scoring affair. Call it run insurance if you will. He got it in a 9-7 victory over the Paris Coyotes (5-5) last Monday night.

Carson Harrison got the start on the mound for the Tigers. The senior lefty picked up the win, going 5 innings and facing 25 batters. He struck out eight, walked three and allowed six hits and four runs (all unearned). Kade Richmond worked the final two innings, facing 11 batters. He struck out four while allowing four hits and three runs, all earned.

Asked about his ace hurler’s performance, Sears said, “You can’t say enough about that kid. He’s been awesome for us. He’s been looking really good.”

Paris struck first with two runs in the first inning. Brock Miller led off with a single. After stealing second then tagging up to third, he scored on an error. Timothy Johnston then scored on a two-out single.

The Tigers responded with a run in their half of the first. But they broke the game open for good with a four-run third inning. Three Paris errors in a row allowed the three straight Tiger batters to reach. Two of them also scored on errors. Kadon Chabert and Payton Frederick also picked up RBIs in the frame.

The Tigers racked up three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, and one more in the bottom of the sixth. The Coyotes chipped away with a run apiece in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings, and two in the sixth. But it wasn’t enough, and the Tigers secured the 9-7 conference victory.

Asked after the game to assess where his team is at this point in the season, he replied, “Definitely not where we want to be by any means. But I’m happy with the way they’re playing. Some days they’re hot, some days they’re not. It’s just getting those bats going to cover up those errors that we’re gonna make.”