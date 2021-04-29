Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

Scotland County R-1 standout Ashley Tague will continue her basketball career at the next level after signing a letter of intent to play hoops at Culver-Stockton College in Canton.

15 Years Ago

The facelift at Legion Park will continue this summer as the City of Memphis begins implementation of a landscaping program designed by the Missouri Department of Conversation.

25 Years Ago

The Scotland County Fire Department responded to a mutual aid request from the Wyaconda Fire Department, April 16 at approximately 10 pm. The department sent two trucks, including the 1,200 gallon tanker truck to the Mark Seyb residence south of Arbela. The fire had been brought under control by the Wyaconda department before it ran short on water and requested the back-up from Scotland County crews.

35 Years Ago

Dr. Robert Glasford, Lone Tree, IA, has accepted the position as Scotland County R-1 Superintendent for the 1986-1987 school year. The one year contract was finalized in a special called meeting on Thursday evening.

45 Years Ago

Because they believe that Jerry Litton is the best hope for the farmer and for the average Missouri working citizen, a number of people from Scotland County have recently formed a “People for Litton” group to help elect Jerry Litton to the U.S senate.

55 Years Ago

Seniors of Scotland County R-1 High School who are interested in or who are planning to attend Kirksville State Teachers College, and Glen Lister, counselor of the high school, attended the annual Senior Day held at the college Tuesday.

Those seniors attending included: Ronnie Baker, Donald Burrus, Becky Cravens, Kathy Duke, Robert Durham, Jolene Emel, Carol Ferguson, Rita Frederick, Lanny Hale, Ernest Justice, Judy Kapfer, George Koontz, Nancy Mankopf, Bill Montgomery, Stanley Mohr, Tommy Owings, Beverly Phillips, Carolyn Potter, Sharon Riley, Mary Jo Riney, John Smith, Betty Walker, and Ronald Westhoff.

65 Year Ago

The Morgan Service Station at the west edge of Downing, operated by Earnest Beard, and the adjacent coffee shop was completely destroyed by fire about 10:30 pm Tuesday night. There were several patrons in the coffee shop when smoke was noticed coming from the rear of the service station.

75 Years Ago

The Memphis schools contestants in the high school music festival at Kirksville, Saturday, won firsts in the different contests: Class CC Band; mixed chorus; girls’ glee club and boys’ glee club; These wins assure their going to the state meet at Columbia early in May.

The senior class of the Rutledge high school presented the play, “Lena Rivers.”

85 Years Ago

The Morgan Hardware store fixtures were being remodeled and rearranged and some new cases and counters installed.

90 Years Ago

Mrs. Wm. H. Lancaster died at her home, four miles northwest of Memphis, April 21.

Dr. F.V. DeVinny of Downing was defendant in a damage suit resulting from an automobile-wagon accident on the highway.

The Memphis Cubs baseball team defeated the Kirksville team by a score of 18 to 0.

A team belonging to Elza Courtney, hitched to a mail cart, teh rear of a car belonging to Dr. E.E. Parrish near the residence of Miss Effie Moore on South Knott street.

95 Years Ago

There were thirty in the graduating class: Ruth Beaver, Madeline E. Bertram, Thos. A. Clarkson, Harley C. Crook, Anna Maud Davis, Melvin Drummond, Evelyn J. Forrester, Gerald L. Gundy, Muriel Verlee Kerr, Clark Morgan, Edna Nellis, Enness M. Nichols, Chas. Scott, Helen Swift, Gertrude L. Weber, Ila Bellinger, Henry Byrne, Joe M. Creek, Harry E. Custer, Humel Donaldson, Arden W. Eager, Wayne L. Gilbert, Arthur K. Hamlet, Edith Lancaster, Mary Pauline Needham, Ruby Newland, William C. Scott, Esther Smith, Mary Steeples, and Louise Wishart.

110 Years Ago

Wallace W. and Henry G. Gillespie bought the Memphis Reveille from the estate of late James Gillespie, who died April 18.

Frank Ward and Mrs. Ellen Weeks were married Thursday, April 20.

A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Chappell, Monday April 24.

Miss Ella McVey was teaching at Stephens College in Columbia.