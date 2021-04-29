EBNEMO Donates to The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri

Local bank President Paula Fox of Exchange Bank of Northeast Missouri recently presented a check in the amount of $2500 to Steve Yager, RC coordinator for The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri. These funds will serve 5 counties within the banks various locations in Clark, Marion, Shelby, Scotland, and Schuyler. The amount of these funds received will allow The Food Bank for Central and Northeast to help provide at least over 10,000 meals and Buddy Packs to students within the counties The Food Bank serves. It’s partnerships like Exchange Bank, that enable The Food Bank to make an impact on neighbors in need. To learn more how you can get involved go to www:sharefoodbringhope.org.