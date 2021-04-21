Bobbie (Bob) Gene McNary Obituary

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Bobbie (Bob) Gene McNary, 88 of Macon, Missouri passed away at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

The son of James Archie and Opal (Armstrong) McNary, he was born on July 28, 1932 in rural Lancaster, Missouri.

Survivors include his daughter, Cheryl Ann Schultz and husband, Tim of Montana; significant other, Jerrylee Beeler of Macon, Missouri and her children, Dena Buckallew of Macon, Missouri, Sonny Price of Richland, Indiana and Mike Price of McPherson, Kansas and their families; three sisters, Beatrice Fugate of Downing, Missouri, Barbara Ross of Lancaster, Missouri and Betty Jo Purvis and husband, Rick of Sedalia, Missouri; one brother, Jimmy D. McNary and wife, Ina Mae of Lancaster, Missouri; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Annette McNary of Lewistown, Montana; nieces and nephews and other family members.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elaine McNary; one son, Robbie Dean McNary in active service in Iraq on March 31, 2005; two sisters, Bernadine Ritter and Bernice Schumate; one stepbrother, Gary Houghton and aunts and uncles. Bob even had a very special canine companion, Coco who was with Bob all the time and who passed away approximately four years ago.

Bob was inducted into the United States Army on December 11, 1952 and was honorably discharged on October 23, 1954.

Bob loved to visit with his family and friends.

Graveside services and military rites will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Macon, Missouri with Doug Norman officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.