 Weber, Davis Win Seats On School Board 

By Heather Harper

On Tuesday, April 6, 504 of Scotland County’s 2665 registered voters cast their ballots in the Municipal Election.

Regarding Scotland County Proposition 1, which stated,

Shall the County of Scotland continue to impose a county wide sales tax at the rate of one-half (1/2) of one percent (1%) for a period of four years from the date on which such tax is first imposed to be used solely for the purpose of capital improvements of County roads and bridges?

Proposition 1 received 454 votes yes, and 47 votes no.

Likewise, Scotland County Proposition 2, which stated,

Shall the Missouri Department of Conservation fill the vacant Scotland County Conservation Agent position, which has been vacant since August 2018?

This is a non-binding ballot question. This Scotland County Conservation agent position has been vacant since August 2018 and since July 2019, the Schuyler County Conservation Agent has been covering both Schuyler and Scotland Counties. Filling this position would be at no direct cost to the county or its residents and would not result in an increase in taxes.

Proposition 2 received 378 votes, yes, and 118 votes no.

In the race for Scotland County R-1 School Directors, who are elected for a term of three years, Derek Weber led with 309 votes, followed by Trinity Davis, who had 298 votes, and Derrick Hamilton, who had 255 votes.

Three candidate, Martha A. Strange, Mrs. Albert (Deborah) Hagerla, and Karisha Vaugh Devlin, were on the ballot for Knox County R-1 School district Schuyler School Board had four candidates on the ballot: Tammy S. Wheeler, Wanda Homer, Jennifer L. Pantry, and Rodney Veatch. According to Scotland County Clerk Batina Dodge, there are small parts of the Knox and Schuyler County School Districts that come into Scotland County. None of the eligible voters voted.

Teresa L. Norton, who was the sole candidate on the ballot, received a majority of votes for mayor of Gorin.

Frank Nicholson received three write-in votes for Gorin East Ward Alderman as no one else filed for that position.

Donald Pflum received five of six votes for the Gorin West Ward Alderman position, with one write-in candidate receiving the other vote.

For Memphis Alderman East, Jenny Aldridge received 76 votes, earning 97 percent of the votes tallied, while the write-in candidate(s) received 2 votes.

For Memphis Alderman West, Jobe Justice received 90 votes and the write-in candidate(s) received 8 votes.

For the position of Rutledge Trustee, which requires voting for two candidates, Carol E. McCabe and Maynard L. Johnston, were the only candidates listed. McCabe received votes, and Johnston received 3.

In the election for Arbela Trustee, which also requires voting for two candidates, Christi Wiley and Brenda Giberson both received five votes.

The purpose of write-ins, according to Dodge, the only time write-ins are counted is if a candidate files as a write-in candidate or if there was an insufficient number of candidates that filed.