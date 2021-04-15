 Tigers Dominate in Conference Opener 

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By: Corey Stott

MEMPHIS, Mo.- 4/5/21- Carson Harrison and Owen Triplett teamed up to pitch a shut-out in Scotland County’s (3-2) dominant conference-opening win over the Fayette Falcons (1-4) last Monday night. Harrison got the win, giving up no hits or runs in three innings of work. Triplett mopped up the last inning walking one and striking out the other three hitters he faced.

“He did great,” Coach Rod Sears said of Harrison’s performance. “He comes out every time and is ferocious. I’m so happy he’s on my team. That kid can chuck the ball.”

The Tigers got things rolling in the bottom of the first inning. After reaching on an error, Brady Curry stole home with Kaden Anders batting. Ian Wilson doubled to score Corbyn Spurgeon and later scored after tagging up on a Triplett pop fly. Scotland County led 3-0 after one inning.

Scotland County padded their lead in the bottom of the third inning. Anders led off with a triple to right. Wilson then followed up with an RBI single to center scoring Anders. After advancing to third on a Harrison grounder to right, Wilson stole home with Elias Hatfield at the plate. The Tigers led 5-0 after three innings.

Scotland County put the final nails in the coffin in the bottom of the fourth. Fayette’s youth and lack of depth in the bullpen showed itself and contributed to the Tigers having a monster 10- run inning to secure the win by 15-run rule.

Curry, Spurgeon, Anders, Triplett, Xavier Lucas and Hatfield all had RBIs in the inning. Tyler Bartholomew started the game for Fayette and took the loss. He gave up five hits and eight runs over three innings while striking out five. Jayden Shiflett came in for 2/3 of an inning to relieve him. Curry went 2 of 4 with 2 RBIs, Anders was 2 of 3 with 2 RBIs, Wilson was 2 of 2 with 2 RBIs. Triplett went 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs. Lucas and Hatfield each had an RBI.