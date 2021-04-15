THE QUINCY AUTISM SUPPORT GROUP HOSTS AUTISM AWARENESS WALK

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

QUINCY, IL – The Quincy Autism Support Group is hosting an Autism Awareness Walk. The community is invited to attend to raise awareness and celebrate individuals living with autism.

The walk will take place on Saturday, April 17 at 11 a.m. at Upper Moorman Park located at 1610 Moorman Park in Quincy. Complimentary doughnuts, water, coffee, and tea will be provided by Hy-Vee at 10:30 a.m. Quincy Autism Support Group masks will be given to participants while supplies last.

The walk is free to participants. Donations are welcome and accepted, with all proceeds to benefit the Quincy Autism Support Group. All participants are asked to wear a mask and social distance while at the walk.

Bryan Main, Pediatric Therapy tech at Quincy Medical Group and facilitator of the Quincy Autism Support Group, shared, “The support group provides families and caregivers of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorders with a chance to learn, share, and gain support from other members here in the tri-states. The walk gives us an opportunity to bring the community together and raise awareness of autism.”

For more information about the Autism Awareness Walk or the Quincy Autism Support Group, contact Bryan Main at [email protected] or visit the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/QuincyAutismSupport.