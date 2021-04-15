Sew & Go Quilt Guild March Meeting

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Submitted by Tina Newcomb

The Sew & Go Quilt Guild met on March 9 at the Downing Christian Church in Downing, Missouri.

The ladies enjoyed refreshments served by Treva Wittstock and Tina Newcomb.

Minutes were read and approved. The treasurer’s report was given by Tina Newcomb in the absence of Jeannie Childress.

A discussion was had about head start bags. The discussion was tabled until the next meeting.

We decided not to participate in the vendor until at least May. We will be going shopping sometime in April. We will be going to Macon, Columbia, and Jefferson City.

The program was on free form, flying geese, given by Barbara Clark was very interesting.

In May we will be learning about crayon tinting.

It was discussed about doing a cutting party to make kits for doing charity quilts.

Those showing their projects were: Treva Wittstock, Janet Bryant, Elaine Burkholder, Susan Chidester, and Marilyn Blessing.

Others in attendance were Debbie Payne, Linda Koser, and JoAnn Schultz.

Jill Wilson, Joyce McGoldrick, Amy Ahrens, Barbara Blessing, and we were blessed to have three guests: Carrie Weller, Emily Weller, and Vonda Harvey.