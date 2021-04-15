Scotland County Extension Now Offers IdentoGO Services

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Scotland County Extension has announced that their office is now an authorized IdentoGO finger printing services provider in our area.

IdentoGO by IDEMIA provides a wide range of identity-related services with the primary service being the secure capture and transmission of electronic fingerprints for employment, certification, licensing and other verification purposes — in professional and convenient locations.

The service in Scotland county began April 1, 2021 and has already served customers needing finger printing/background checks for education, health, and other agencies in the tri-state area.

Scotland County Extension is located at 117 S. Market Suite 105, Memphis, Missouri and offers this service in conjunction with our University of Missouri Extension services.

For more information, call 660-465-7255.