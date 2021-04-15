New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
Adult Fiction
Browsing appointments are available! Give us a call it you’d like to schedule an appointment to browse the library shelves or to order books for curbside pickup.
The Lamplighters, by Emma Stonex
Amish Midwives: Three Stories
Meant to Be, by Jude Deveraux
Win, by Harlan Coben
The Four Winds, by Kristin Hannah
Band of Sisters: a Novel, by Lauren Willig
Every Vow You Break: a Novel, by Peter Seanson
Raft of Stars: a Novel, by Andrew J. Graff
Sunflower Sisters: a Novel, by Martha Hall Kelly
The Other Emily, by Dean R. Koontz
No Way Out, by Fern Michaels
The Red Book (Black Book #2), by James Patterson
Double Jeopardy (Stone Barrington #57), by Stuart Woods
Faithless in Death (In Death #52), by J. D. Robb
The Path to Sunshine Cove (Cape Santuary #2), by RaeAnne Thayne
A Matter of Life and Death (Robin Lockwood #4), by Phillip Margolin
Migrations, by Charlotte McConaghy
We Begin at the End, by Chris Whitaker
Miss Benson’s Beetle: a Novel, by Rachel Joyce
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books for curbside pickup or to reserve an appointment to browse the library shelves.