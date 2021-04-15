New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Browsing appointments are available! Give us a call it you’d like to schedule an appointment to browse the library shelves or to order books for curbside pickup.

The Lamplighters, by Emma Stonex

Amish Midwives: Three Stories

Meant to Be, by Jude Deveraux

Win, by Harlan Coben

The Four Winds, by Kristin Hannah

Band of Sisters: a Novel, by Lauren Willig

Every Vow You Break: a Novel, by Peter Seanson

Raft of Stars: a Novel, by Andrew J. Graff

Sunflower Sisters: a Novel, by Martha Hall Kelly

The Other Emily, by Dean R. Koontz

No Way Out, by Fern Michaels

The Red Book (Black Book #2), by James Patterson

Double Jeopardy (Stone Barrington #57), by Stuart Woods

Faithless in Death (In Death #52), by J. D. Robb

The Path to Sunshine Cove (Cape Santuary #2), by RaeAnne Thayne

A Matter of Life and Death (Robin Lockwood #4), by Phillip Margolin

Migrations, by Charlotte McConaghy

We Begin at the End, by Chris Whitaker

Miss Benson’s Beetle: a Novel, by Rachel Joyce

