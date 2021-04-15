Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

10 Years Ago

Rising fuel costs are impacting Memphis residents’ trash collection service. Veolia Environmental Services announced a $0.37 price hike for Memphis residential customers as part of the contractual fuel surcharge agreement. The price hike took effect April 1 and will last through June 30th.

15 Years Ago

A pair of nearly simultaneous emergency calls had the Scotland County Fire Department running in different directions on Monday, April 10th.

Just two minutes after a fire was reported at Arbela Wood Products at 4:03 pm, the first fire truck was rolling en route to the emergency east of Memphis. As the second and third trucks started to roll, the fire department was paged to a second fire, this one located north of Memphis off of Route H.

25 Years Ago

The Missouri Highway and Transportation Department recently released the results of the safety and speed studies performed by department engineers to determine the new speed limits for Missouri roads.

35 Years Ago

With last week’s warm temperatures and gentle winds, some area farmers were able to get into the fields, getting ready for the planting season. Opinions varyas to the “early birds,” some feel it a great advantage, others say they feel it best to “wait a week or so.” Whatever the opinion, the anticipation and hopes are all united for a “turn around” in this year’s agricultural field crops season. To a number of area farmers, this season may well be the year of decision…the most important year of their occupation. And the decision for the most part, will not be theirs, but that made by Mother Nature and U.S. Farm Commodity prices.

50 Years Ago

The Scotland County Unit of the American Cancer Society is sponsoring a free educational movie to be held at the Time Theatre Monday afternoon on April 18th at 2:00 pm.

60 Years Ago

According to Tuesday’s edition of the Clark County Courier, Attorney Wm. D. Orcutt of Stockton, CA has opened a new law office in the Hiller Building on the courthouse square at Kahoka.

Miss Leanna Jo Pence, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee L. Pence of Memphis, became the bride of Robert L. Garrett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Garrett also of Memphis, Sunday April 2 at 2 pm at the Richland Baptist Church.

Members of the senior of Scotland County R-1 will present their annual senior play in the high school auditorium on Friday, April 14 at 8 pm.

Mrs. Carroll Hester entertained to a blue and pink shower Friday evening at her home for Mrs. Robert William Shelley.

65 Years Ago

The residence of the later Dr. W.E.H. Bondurant just south of The Democrat office was purchased by Dr. C.M. Browning Saturday Mrs. Nellie Arpino.

This week work started on the the new glass front in Rose Hardware on the west side of the square.

70 Years Ago

After fifty-four years in the grocery business in Memphis, Elmer O. Bertram sold his business Monday to Thomas A. Walker, who has been employed in the store for many years.

More than one hundred students and parents will take advantages of an educational tour of Chicago, April 6, whihc is being conducted by the Sante Fe Raildroad.

The new Chat and Chew cafe was open for business Tuesday, April 3rd in the formerly occupied by the Tip-Top Cafe on the south side of the square. The new cafe is owned by Mrs. Dale Parker and Mrs. Francis Blacksmith.

75 Years Ago

James, Perry Orton, and Harold Drummond trucked lumber from Arbela to Centralia for Dr. P.O. Baker. They, with the Cecil and Floyd Baker, tore the house down and moved the lumber where Dr. Baker will build a new house.

The Northeast Missouri vacation school institute will be held in the Memphis Methodist Church April 23, 9:45 am to 4:30 pm, Rev. Frank A. Shults wll be the institute leader. This institute is sponsored by the religious education cooperating denominations, county and city councils of churches and the Missouri Council of Churches.

80 Years Ago

Central Presbyterian Church was the setting for the marriage at 4:30 pm, Sunday of Miss Dixie Louise Dimit, daughter Mrs. Wilson Dimit, 2315 Gray Avenue, and J. Frederick Gerth Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. J. Frederick Gerth of Memphis, MO, says the Des Moines Register.

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Charles S. Allen celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at their home north of Memphis. At the noon hour a delicious dinner was served. A feature of the meal was two large angel food cakes decorated with 50 candles.

85 Years Ago

Thomas J. Sallee was elected mayor of Rutledge.

90 Years Ago

Rev. G.L. Eaton broadcasted over station WLS Chicago on the “Swift Round-up” Friday, April 17th. Rev. Eaton was a fomer pastor of the Memphis Christian Church.

Two new cement walks were built in the courthouse yard, linking the outside curb with the walks in the center.

Ralph Paul, of Unionville, brother of Leo Paul of Memphis was married to Miss Ruth Kleeman of Braymer, MO.

100 Years Ago

The community service station a block south of the southwest corner of the square opened for business Saturday evening, April 2. It was the first opened in Memphis, although some stores have bouser where gasoline could be purchased. Today there are fourteen service stations in Memphis according to our count of 1941.

The Hazel Hill school was to observe Labor Day, April 8 and patrons were invited to bring a tree, flowers, and shrubbery to plant on the school ground that day.

W. H. Pulliam moved from his farm to Wyaconda and John Deveaux moved to the Pulliam farm.

Henry Riney was plastering the church at Crawford Station.

110 Years Ago

James Gillespie, Editor of the Memphis Reveille died April 19th.

Ben Mickle and and Earl Smith killed 99 snakes while plowing 40 acres of sod. Most of the snakes were spreading vipers.