City of Downing Regular Meeting

The Board of the City of Downing convened at 6:00pm on April 5, 2021 with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Present were Aldermen Ray Bange, Bill Anderson, Joy VanWye and Gene Bruner. City Clerk Carol Dryden, Water/WasteWater Operator Kevin Martin and Contract Operator Eric Bowens.

Copies of the Agenda, Minutes of the last meeting, Deposits & Disbursements, Monthly Warter Report, Account Balances and Copies of the Rock Hauling and Cemetery Mowing bids were given to all.

Mayor Alan Garrett called the meeting to order:

A motion to approve the agenda was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the Minutes of the last Meeting was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Joy VanWye and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the Payment of Bills was made by Joy VanWye and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

Water/Waste Water Report: Water is running great. Haven’t had any problems. The Lagoon is shut down hopefully for the summer months.

Street Maintenance: Kevin will be running the maintainer to bring the rock from the sides back to the center of the roads to get them ready for new rock this summer.

New Business: The Board voted on bids for rock hauling and Cemetery mowing. A motion to give the bid for rock hauling to Sarrett Rock was made by Joy VanWye and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously. A motion to give the bid for Cemetery mowing to Jeff Smith was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

Positive Thoughts: We are having Beautiful weather. Everyone loves the sunshine!!

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 7:00pm was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

Submitted by Carol Dryden, City Clerk