Gay Louise Holmon Obituary

Gay Louise Holman, 70, died on April 6, 2021, in Urbana, Illinois.

Daughter of James (Chuck) and Doris Anderson, Gay was born on December 30, 1950, in Centerville, Iowa. She was a 1968 graduate of Schuyler R-1 High School, a 1972 graduate of Northeast Missouri State University with a B.S. in Business Education, and a 1986 graduate of Central Missouri State University with an M.S. in Education.

On August 4, 1973, Gay married Larry Holman at the First Christian Church of Lancaster, Missouri. In 1974, Gay and Larry moved to Odessa, Missouri, where they were both teachers in the Odessa R-7 School District. Gay taught business and keyboarding at Odessa High School for 28 years, retiring in 2003. During her years teaching, Gay advised many students at district, state, and national Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) competitions, and she was inducted into the Who’s Who in Missouri Business Education in 1999, for her dedication in promoting and improving business education. She was truly an excellent teacher and a “favorite” of many.

In retirement, Gay and Larry moved to Savoy, Illinois. Gay was a faithful volunteer at Sola Gratia Farm, a community-based farm that supports local hunger programs. For over 7 years, Gay seeded, weeded, washed, and packed produce for 20-40 hours per week at Sola Gratia Farm. She treasured her time at the garden, and she was recognized with the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois Heart of Gold Award in 2020, for her volunteer service.

Gay is remembered by many for her vibrant smile, contagious laugh, no-nonsense attitude, and passionate spirit.

Gay is survived by her husband, Larry; daughter, Ashlynn and husband Andrew Stillwell; stepdaughter, Nicky and husband Eric Anderson; grandchildren: Will and wife Andie Mac Anderson, Collin Anderson, Holly Anderson, Alton Stillwell, and Anderson Stillwell; brothers: Hollie and wife Kathy Anderson, Robert (Bud) and wife Tawni Anderson; and nephews/nieces: Wesley and wife Jen Anderson, Kendra and husband Adam King, Dillon Anderson, Tara and husband Austin Bloch, Nathan Plenge, Heather and husband David Boas, and Candace Drane.

Gay was preceded in death by her parents, James (Chuck) and Doris Anderson; son, Brian Holman; brother, Cole Anderson; sister, Estelle and husband Dennis Drane; parents-in-law, Kenneth and Eva Holman; and brother-in-law, Dale Holman.

A visitation service will be held at Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri, on April 16, 2021, at 10:00 AM. A graveside service will follow visitation at approximately 11:00 AM at Arni Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Sola Gratia Farm (www.solagratiacsa.com; 2200 Philo Rd, Urbana IL 61802).