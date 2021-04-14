If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

A Celebration of Life for Dallace H. Schumacher will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Memphis Presbyterian Church. Officiating the service will be Rev. Dale Stone.

Dallace Schumacher passed away on March 28, 2021, following a short hospitalization for kidney failure. He passed away with his wife by his side in the home he built in 2004.

Dallace is survived by his wife of 55 years, Bonnie; son Scott, of Northfield, Minnesota; two nieces; and many friends.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials to Memphis Tiger Trail or Hospice of Northeast Missouri and can be mailed to or left at Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging onto Payne’s website at www.paynefuneralchapel.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.