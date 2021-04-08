New Arrivals At Scotland County Memorial Library
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
These audio books are available at the library. Please give us a call if you find something that interests you.
Audiobooks
Hush-Hush (Stone Barrington # 56), by Stuart Woods
The Awakening (Dragon Heart Legacy # 1), by Nora Roberts
The Coffee Corner (Amish Marketplace # 3), by Amy Clipston
Irena’s War, by James D. Shipman
Blood in the Dust (Hunter Buchanan # 2), by William W. Johnstone
All the Colors of Night (Fogg Lake # 2), by Jayne Ann Krentz
Active Defense (Danger Never Sleeps # 3), by Lynette Eason
Double Dose of Love (Amish Mail-Order Bride # 1), by Kathleen Fuller
The Children’s Blizzard, by Melanie Benjamin
The Scorpion’s Tail (Nora Kelly # 2), by Douglas J. Preston
Daylight (Atlee Pine # 3), by David Baldacci
A Perfect Amish Romance (Berlin Bookmobile # 1), by Shelley Shepard Gray
The Vineyard at Painted Moon, by Susan Mallery
Her every Move, by Kelly Irvin
A Stolen Heart (Cimarron Creek # 1), by Amanda Cabot
The Four Winds, by Kristin Hannah
Amish Midwives: Three Stories
Win, by Harlan Coben
Fast Ice (NUMA Files # 18), by Clive Cussler
Meant to Be, by Jude Deveraux
Double Jeopardy (Stone Barrington # 57), by Stuart Woods
Juvenile Audiobooks
The Boxcar Children Collection (Volumes 15 & 16), by Gertrude Chandler Warner
Daring Deeds, Sinister Schemes (Adventures in Odyssey Volume 5)
Fun-damentals (Adventures in Odyssey Volume 4)
Heroes (Adventures in Odyssey Volume 3)
Case File: Little Claws (Animal Rescue Agency # 1), by Eliot Schrefer
Finding a Way (Adventures in Odyssey Volume 70)
Never Grow Up (Baxter Family Children # 3), by Karen Kingsbury
Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.