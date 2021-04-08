New Arrivals At Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

These audio books are available at the library. Please give us a call if you find something that interests you.

Audiobooks

Hush-Hush (Stone Barrington # 56), by Stuart Woods

The Awakening (Dragon Heart Legacy # 1), by Nora Roberts

The Coffee Corner (Amish Marketplace # 3), by Amy Clipston

Irena’s War, by James D. Shipman

Blood in the Dust (Hunter Buchanan # 2), by William W. Johnstone

All the Colors of Night (Fogg Lake # 2), by Jayne Ann Krentz

Active Defense (Danger Never Sleeps # 3), by Lynette Eason

Double Dose of Love (Amish Mail-Order Bride # 1), by Kathleen Fuller

The Children’s Blizzard, by Melanie Benjamin

The Scorpion’s Tail (Nora Kelly # 2), by Douglas J. Preston

Daylight (Atlee Pine # 3), by David Baldacci

A Perfect Amish Romance (Berlin Bookmobile # 1), by Shelley Shepard Gray

The Vineyard at Painted Moon, by Susan Mallery

Her every Move, by Kelly Irvin

A Stolen Heart (Cimarron Creek # 1), by Amanda Cabot

The Four Winds, by Kristin Hannah

Amish Midwives: Three Stories

Win, by Harlan Coben

Fast Ice (NUMA Files # 18), by Clive Cussler

Meant to Be, by Jude Deveraux

Double Jeopardy (Stone Barrington # 57), by Stuart Woods

Juvenile Audiobooks

The Boxcar Children Collection (Volumes 15 & 16), by Gertrude Chandler Warner

Daring Deeds, Sinister Schemes (Adventures in Odyssey Volume 5)

Fun-damentals (Adventures in Odyssey Volume 4)

Heroes (Adventures in Odyssey Volume 3)

Case File: Little Claws (Animal Rescue Agency # 1), by Eliot Schrefer

Finding a Way (Adventures in Odyssey Volume 70)

Never Grow Up (Baxter Family Children # 3), by Karen Kingsbury

Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.