Living Life Over

10 Years Ago

The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance is excited to share information about the upcoming auction to benefit the Food Pantry Building Fund. The project has been going for a year and a half at this point. This project has been done as a funding is available and God has been good in moving hearts and minds of local companies and people to enable the project thus far.

15 Years Ago

Every vote counts. That’s what proponents like to tell prospective voters when they encourage us all to get out and vote. Well, the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) has taken huge steps to ensure that every vote actually does count.

25 Years Ago

After eleven years in existence, the 20th century Wrestling Federation is finally calling it quits. But before it breaks out the moth balls, the federation will hold one last blowout, “The Final Showdown”, April 20 at 7 pm at the Scotland County High School gym.

35 Years Ago

Announcement has been made by the JcPenney Company, Inc. of the opening of the catalog servicein Memphis, beginning April 14. Phil and Maxine Struble will operate the new Struble Catalog Sales Merchant Store in the former Montgomery Ward catalog store, at 127 South Main.

45 Years Ago

Some $663.00 was received in the recent Bowling Tournament for SCRAP, local organization ir. charge of recruiting doctors for the Scotland County Memorial Hospital. The tourney was held at the Scotland County Lanes.

65 Years Ago

One of the worst dust storms in the history of Scotland County blew top soil from hundreds of acres of Scotland County land throughout most of the day Tuesday and well into the night.

75 Years Ago

What could have been a fatal accident occurred at the crossing between the homes of Roy Farris and Miss Bertha Swanson, Monday evening about 4:30, when Junior Lewis, six-year-old son of Mrs. Leola Lewis ran in front of a car driven by Miss Skipworth Harrison, high school teacher. The boy was knocked down and unconcious for a short time. Dr. Gerwig was called and administered first aid and he was taken to his home.

Later in the day Mr. and Mrs. Frank Bruner, grandparents, and his mother took him to a Kirksville hospital for X-rays of his head. The doctor’s report was shock and bruises. He and his mother remained at the hsopital until Tuesday morning.

Miss Harrison was taken to Lancaster to the doctor for treatment for shock and nerves

A year ago, April 12, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

90 Years Ago

I.M. Horn was elected County Superintendent of Schools in the county school election held Tuesday, March 7. R.M. Barnes and Chas. Swift were elected directors of the Memphis school district. Ira Huggans and R. L. Lancaster were elected aldermen in the city election, Wm. Gristy, Police Judge, and Miss Mayme Woodruff, Collector.

The Granger high school debating team advanced to the finals in the Northeast Missouri district of the State Debate League, defeating the Missouri Military Academy at Mexico in the semi-finals in a judge’s decision.

Fred Graham and Miss Joinglis Brassfield were married April 4th at the home of the bride’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Albert Brassfield. The ceremony was performed by Rev. A.M. Hadley.

95 Years Ago

A page of pictures of Memphis were run in the Sunday edition of the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

105 Years Ago

A Ford car belonging to Al Schoenig of Wyaconda, was stolen from in front of the Memphis theatre, April 16.

The graveling of Highway 15 south of the Miller school house was to start about May 1. A gang of men and about 40 head of stock were at work at Tobin Creek, grading the hill on both sides of the bridge.

The Christian church at Gifford gave a dinner for Dr. and Mrs. P.D. Holloway in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on April 11, 1876.

110 Years Ago

R.L. Odell was elected delegate to the state Woodman convention at Hannibal.

Mrs. Card and Mrs. James Kitts purchased the Klondyke restaurant, Tuesday.

125 Years Ago

E.E. Shelley found a nest of young wolves about ten days old on his farm west of Brock. He brought them to town.

It was announced that Miss Edna Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Geo Brown of Los Angeles was to be married in June to Mr. John M. McFadden.

The roller skating rink in the Scott building was closed. Winners in the contests held the last three nights the rink was in operation were: Milo Chasteen, Jimmie Courteney, and Bert Pulliam.

Ernest Myers and Miss Pearl Frogge were married March 30.

Edgar Eierman, who lived south of Memphis, was driving a new Chevrolet touring car.

Rev. D.J. Little started a “Home Nursery” here.

A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. A.L. Hillbrant, March 28th.