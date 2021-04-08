It’s For the Birds

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Sandra Ebeling

Here’s hoping everyone had a wonderful and blessed Easter holiday and was able to enjoy being with family and friends. We are getting closer to hummingbird season every day. May 1. You need to get your feeders ready and make sure they are clean and not cracked anyplace. Check out the stock at Walmart and your local hardware store.

First off, no need to color water or buy the mix. Just clean fresh water and sugar. Granulated, white sugar. It will be a whole new season once they get here. A wonderful time of year. I am really anxious. Purple Martins will be coming around too. Get your houses cleaned out and ready. I can’t believe how fast the past few months have went by.

It’s April, people. Are you still having any birds at your feeders? I have been having House Finches and Gold Finches. Always have a pair of Cardinals each day. Early morning or late evening. I still have plenty of house sparrows and Starlings. I also have. Chickadees that are here off and on. I love their call and their chatter. I have all my bluebird houses cleaned, but they all need a lot of work yet. I hope to get to that this next week. I have heard them, not spotted any.

I have a goose sitting on eggs. It’s exciting, got new nesting straw in it, and we are setting. Yay.

We have not mowed yard yet or trails. That time is coming, and once you start it will keep you busy all summer. I have not seen such healthy weeds as this spring. My, with the cold winter, I assumed some things would winter kill, not the henbit for sure. It’s super healthy and invasive. I have a lot of work to do with that. I hope you are all able to get out and enjoy the spring weather. The wind in April should have been here in March..we are having March winds in April.

Until next time, good birdwatching.