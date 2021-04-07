Dax Kaylor Obituary

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Dax Ryland Kaylor, precious baby boy of Mackenzie Kaylor was born into the arms of angel’s March 30, 2021, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was 38 weeks and weighed 6lbs. 5.2 oz and was 18 ½ inches long. Although Dax never spent any time with us on earth, he was very loved and touched many lives. Our little angel will never be forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Billie Kaylor, Billy Watson and Linda Caley.

Dax is survived by his mother Mackenzie Kaylor of Knox City, MO, grandparents, Brad (Dodie) Kaylor of LaBelle, MO, Leaha (Dale) Roberts of Knox City, MO, great grandparents, Benny and the late Billie Kaylor of Lewistown, MO, Dorothy Watson and friend Bob Dalton of Edina, MO, Mack Caley and friend Janis Cobb and the late Linda Caley of Warsaw, MO, aunts and uncles, Rylan Roberts of Knox City, MO, Justin (Amanda) Roberts of Hannibal, MO, Kamron (Cassidy) Roberts of Mt. Pleasant, IA, Rachel Sparks of St. Joseph, MO, Kendra Geisendorfer and friend Gus Allen of Elmer, MO, and numerous great aunts and great uncles.

Visitation will be held 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, with a service being held at 3 p.m. in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO.

Casket bearers will be Rylan Roberts and Kaden Howe.

Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.

Mackenzie and her family would like to personally thank the nurses, doctors, family and friends for all their love, compassion and support during this tough time. We will be forever grateful.

On line condolences may be left at www.hudsonrimerfh.com