Darwin “Jim” Steggall

Darwin Lee Steggall, 87 of Lancaster, Missouri passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri.

The son of Maurice Anthony and Berniece Marion (Kunkle) Steggall, he was born on December 19, 1933 in Maynard, Iowa. He was a graduate of the Lancaster High School in Lancaster, Missouri.

On February 20, 1951 in LaPlata, Missouri, he was united in marriage to Barbara Jene Beeler and to this union three sons were born, James Robert, Michael Lee and Mark Anthony.

“Jim” is survived by his four grandchildren, Tanya Newberry and husband, Dennis of Lake Ozark, Missouri, Raven Weaver and husband, Josh of Glenwood, Missouri, Michael Steggall and wife, Sandra of Plattsburg, Missouri and Amy Waller and husband, John of St. Joseph, Missouri; 10 great grandchildren, Britian and Alyssa Newberry, Brody and Dally Weaver, Gannon, Brock and Shay Steggall, Taylor, Lola and Sophia Waller; he is survived by companion, Marilyn Steggall of 26 years and her family; two daughters-in-law, Joy Steggall of St. Joseph, Missouri and Jamasa Miskimins and husband, Rodney of Centerville, Iowa; numerous nieces and nephews including a special niece, Teresa Shaw and husband, Randy of Lancaster, Missouri; other family members and many good friends.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Barbara Jene Steggall on January 29, 1988; three sons, James Robert Steggall in infancy, Mike Steggall on August 20, 1988 and Mark Steggall on September 17, 2009; four sisters, Darlene LeVan, Leverle Atteberry, Mardell Kirby and Betty Beeler and one brother, William Dale Steggall.

Jim attended the Schuyler County Church of Faith in Lancaster, Missouri as long as his health permitted. He was also a member of the United Auto Workers Union with the International Harvester Company from which he retired from in Moline, Illinois. Following Jim’s retirement, he enjoyed people and making them happy by delivering flowers and Meals on Wheels.

He enjoyed mowing several yards in the Lancaster area, was an avid toy collector and especially enjoyed watching the grandchildren during their sporting events.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Schuyler County Church of Faith in Lancaster, Missouri with Sonny Smyser, Pastor of the Schuyler County Church of Faith officiating. Musical selections of “Just A Closer Walk With Thee” and “The Long Way Home” will be sung by Michael and Gannon Steggall and “Sing Me Back Home” will be sung by Chuck Hayes. Pallbearers will be Gannon Steggall, Brock Steggall, Josh Weaver, Brody Weaver, John Waller and Ryan Bushnell. Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Newberry, Tyler Weaver, Randy Whitlow and Randy Shaw.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral services on April 9, 2021 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. at the Schuyler County Church of Faith in Lancaster, Missouri. Memorials have been established for Arni Memorial Cemetery or Schuyler County Church of Faith. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Burial will be in the Arni Memorial Cemetery in Lancaster, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri.