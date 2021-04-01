Scotland County To Receive More Than $950,000 In Stimulus Funds

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Local Communities Will Also Receive More Money

By Mike Scott

NEMOnews Media Group

Scotland County, and every community in Scotland County, will soon be the beneficiary of more stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). This economic stimulus bill was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11. Nationwide, the plan provides $1.9 trillion dollars in stimulus funds to state and local governments to speed up recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recession.

According to information provided by the Missouri Budget Project website, the State of Missouri will receive $2.816 billion dollars in relief. In addition, there will be $1.19 billion available for counties, $830 million for cities with more than 50,000 population, $442 million for smaller communities and $195 million for the state for specific capital projects.

These fiscal relief funds must be spent by December 31, 2024. Funds must be used in one of the following ways:

• Respond to the COVID pandemic or the resulting negative economic effects

• Provide “premium pay” to essential public workers (up to a maximum premium of $13/ hour or $25,000 per worker)

• Provide services (equivalent to the amount of revenue loss due to the pandemic)

• Invest in improvements to water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure .

Aid funds will be paid to the counties and municipal governments in two installments, the first being within 60 days of the legislation taking effect, and the second 12 months later.

Scotland County will receive a total of $950,713. In addition, Memphis will receive over $337,000. dollars. Rutledge will receive just over $20,00, and Gorin receive just under $17,000. Arbela’s portion will be slightly over $7700, and Granger will receive just over $6200.