Scotland County Hospital Wound Clinic Receives “Going the Distance” Quality Award

MEMPHIS, MO – Scotland County Hospital Wound Clinic earned the 2020 “Going the Distance” award, issued by RestorixHealth, an organization that specializes in the development and management of comprehensive wound healing and Amputation Prevention Center® facilities.

Healthcare professionals have been tasked with maintaining quality through patient outcomes despite a daunting global pandemic. The “Going the Distance” award acknowledges those outpatient wound healing centers who have achieved or exceeded nationwide patient outcome standards within a set period of time during 2020.

“Our center staff bring a wealth of talent to the wound healing services at Scotland County Hospital and that fuels a positive impact on our patients’ outcomes,” said Dr. Celeste Miller-Parish, General Surgeon. “Amidst a pandemic, their dedication to delivering healing treatments & services on a weekly basis, is a sign of resilience and a strong work ethic. We are proud to be recognized as a center that is going the distance.”

Results are calculated by comparing the center’s patient outcomes against RestorixHealth nationwide benchmarks. RestorixHealth manages the wound clinic at Scotland County Hospital.

SCH Wound Clinic is open Tuesdays 8 am-12 pm. For more information about wound care or to schedule an appointment, call 877- 295-2273. No referral is required.