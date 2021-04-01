Scotland County Hospital Loosens COVID-19 Restrictions

MEMPHIS, MO – With COVID-19 infections falling and vaccination rates climbing, Scotland County Hospital (SCH) officials are loosening COVID-19 restrictions for visitors and patients and making other changes to accommodate patients, staff and visitors. Starting March 27th, staff screeners will no longer be stationed at the entrances to Memphis Medical Services and the Hospital. Rather, as people enter the facilities, a free-standing, non-contact infra-red temperature assessment device will serve as the initial fever check to identify and triage people who may have elevated temperatures. Once assessed for fever by the temperature assessment device, registration staff at both the Hospital and clinic will ask patients a list of COVID-19 related questions.

Starting April 1st, visitor restrictions will change to allow up to 2 individuals in with non-COVID patients (inpatient, outpatient or clinic patient). The current policy of no visitors for COVID-19 positive or person under investigation patients, unless end of life, will continue. Visiting hours are from 8 am – 8 pm. Daily quiet hours are from 1-3 pm; please avoid visiting inpatients during this time. “We realize the importance of having family members with their patients while they are in the hospital to help them navigate and recover from their illness,” said Shane Wilson, DO, Hospitalist & Internist. Scotland County Hospital officials recognize the importance of family presence and engagement to promote holistic patient health and well-being. Dr. Wilson said, “Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, limitations to hospital visitors have been put in place in order to minimize transmission to others.