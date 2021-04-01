Missouri Department of Agriculture Launches Missouri Agriculture Awards for 2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) – The Missouri Department of Agriculture is now accepting nominations for the Missouri Agriculture Awards. The Missouri Agriculture Awards will honor five individuals that strive to innovate their farm or ranch, give back to their communities, or stand as a great example for future generations. Award categories include Missouri Farm Innovation, Missouri Agriculture Education Leader, Missouri Food Animal Veterinarian, Missouri Agriculture Volunteer and the Missouri Agriculture Communicator.

“We all know the one agriculture leader in our lives who always goes above and beyond,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Those leaders are the heart and soul of Missouri agriculture and continue to inspire the next generation of agriculturalists.”

Awards will be given in the following categories:

Missouri Farm Innovation Award features a Missouri producer who has worked to develop or implement innovative environmental stewardship techniques, agricultural products or services through on-farm efficiency efforts, progressive management practices, production technologies or marketing approaches. Nominees will be judged on current methods as well as their position to meet future economic and business challenges.

Missouri Agriculture Education Leader Award will highlight an educator or advisor in the Missouri school system who emphasizes the importance of agricultural education to our state’s youth while also advising them on becoming future leaders in the industry. This award recognizes teachers, advisors and leaders in primary, secondary and higher education systems. Nominees will be judged on the overall impact they have on upcoming youth in the agriculture system.

Missouri Food Animal Veterinarian Award will highlight a Missouri food animal veterinarian who has shown expertise in veterinary care for the large animal/food production industry through surveillance for FAD and emerging diseases, someone who has demonstrated best practices for animal health and care and has led in innovative practices regarding the health and well-being of large animals.

Missouri Ag Volunteer Award will highlight a true champion for Missouri agriculture who has dedicated his or her time to volunteering on behalf of Missouri agriculture through community involvement and leadership. This award recognizes those who are doing their part to better the industry by sharing agriculture’s story, encouraging youth involvement, enhancing the community in which they live and giving of their valuable time.

Missouri Agriculture Communicator will highlight a Missouri agriculture communicator who has made a commitment to farmers and ranchers by telling their stories. From their rural communities, to statewide and even national audiences, this individual has brought attention to issues in the agriculture industry. This award recognizes those who are advocating for agriculture, while remaining transparent and objective.

Nominations may be submitted by any organization, group or individual and must be received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. To nominate a leader for one of the awards, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov/awards to learn more.

Completed nomination forms may be submitted in three ways: (1) through an online form at Agriculture.Mo.Gov/awards, (2) emailed to [email protected] (subject line: Award Nomination), or (3) mailed to the Missouri Department of Agriculture – Awards Nomination at 1616 Missouri Blvd., Jefferson City, MO, 65109.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.