It’s For the Birds

Rain, sunny days and everything popping up green. It’s almost April. Birds are singing and getting spring fever. I have a goose setting at the lake. I did get new straw in the goose nest last weekend with the help of a good friend. We found there were eggs in the nest with no bedding. We managed to get it all taken care of, and she is on the nest. So happy. I had tried when the ice was still on but it had started to melt and did not work out. Things work out for the best. Nature will take its course.

I have a pair of Cardinals that comes each morning and evening. Beautiful red colors. I was just thinking today, it will be a little over a month until we put out our hummingbird feeders. Such fun times ahead.

Last year, I think I put one out on the 30th. My bluebird houses are all needing some work. We have to put new hole guards on them. The woodpeckers take a toll on them each year. I dont think they actually use the house or go in the house, the just peck the hole to make it bigger.

If you have a dead tree or hollow tree, you can leave this one for the woodpeckers. They will thank you for it.

Many of the bird species have interesting habits that are interesting if studied just a bit.There are several backyard birds that are interesting to watch. I have been enjoying the Chickadees. They are still coming feeder each day and chattering. They scold me if I go out on the porch. I noticed today I did have one little Junco jumping around in the feeder. They all should be heading north before long.

Speaking of my porch, I have absolutely got to get the power washer out and get busy moving the sunflower hulls. It was a fun filled bird feeding season but also lots of cleaning up to be done.

Would it be worth it to buy hulled sunflower seeds, Something to think about. I wonder if the birds would take to it quite as good. I have a small bag of mixed food now, which includes hulled seeds, seeds, and some berries in it. They have been coming and enjoying it most of the time.

Until next time, good bird watching.