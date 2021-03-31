Fred Elder Obituary

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

James “Fred” Fredrick Elder, 55, of Greentop, Missouri, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Friday, March 26, 2021 at his home.

On March 3, 1966 in Decatur, Illinois, Fred was born the son of William T. Elder and Virkita J. Elder Fleshner (Feist). He was united in marriage to Lisa Cox on March 30, 1991 in Downing, Missouri, who survives.

Fred is also survived by one son, Jared Adams (Whitney); four daughters, Kendra Montgomery (Kyle), Angel Willard (Chris), Jamie Elder (David), Virkita Thomas (Randy); three brothers, Ted Elder (Marla) of Greentop, Missouri, Ed Elder of Downing, Missouri, and J.J. Fleshner (Tonya) of Downing, Missouri; and seventeen grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Fred graduated from Schuyler County Schools. He was employed with Johns Seed and Supply, Schuyler County Road and Bridge, Golden Furrow/CPS, and with Moberly Area Community College until his health failed.

Fred was a member of Queen City Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and later in life, riding his motorcycle. Most of all, he loved being with his family.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, with Pastor Ralph Wheeler presiding. Interment will follow the service in the Fort Madison Cemetery.

A public visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home.

Pallbearers with be Kyle Crowley, Randy Thomas, David Parish, Ted Elder, Ed Elder and J.J. Fleshner.

Expressions of sympathy may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.