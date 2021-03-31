Baltimore Improvement Project in Kirksville Set to Begin

MACON – Weather permitting, in a couple of weeks, crews will begin a project along Baltimore in Kirksville. The project consists of resurfacing, American with Disabilities (ADA) improvements and drainage improvements. The project will run from just north of Illinois Street to just south of Patterson Street.

The contract was awarded to Krupp Construction, of Ellisville, Illinois, in the amount of $4,940,992.78. The City of Kirksville will be contributing $111,251.20 towards the project for the addition of some sidewalk in the project area.

“We are glad to be moving forward with these improvements as many motorists and pedestrians use this stretch of road each day,” said MoDOT Area Engineer Amy Crawford. “Safety will be increased for everyone,” she added.

Crews will begin setting signs for the project to notify motorists of the work. Traffic will remain open to one lane in each direction, except for a short period of time while cross road culverts are installed. Some of the work will take place at night to minimize the impact to traffic.

To stay abreast of the project, please consider subscribing to our free email and text service at this link: https://www6.modot.mo.gov/eMoDOTWeb/jsp/signon/signon.jsp. You can also visit us at https://www.modot.org/baltimore-street-business-route-63.

Work zones can be found online at www.modot.org. Please drive slow through work zones, and always put your cell phone down to help eliminate distractions. Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @MoDOT_Northeast for road updates.