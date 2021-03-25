Tax Day For Individuals Extended To May 17

WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced today that the federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year will be automatically extended from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021. The IRS will be providing formal guidance in the coming days.

“This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Even with the new deadline, we urge taxpayers to consider filing as soon as possible, especially those who are owed refunds. Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds, and it can help some taxpayers more quickly receive any remaining stimulus payments they may be entitled to.”

Individual taxpayers can also postpone federal income tax payments for the 2020 tax year due on April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021, without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed. This postponement applies to individual taxpayers, including individuals who pay self-employment tax. Penalties, interest and additions to tax will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances as of May 17, 2021. Individual taxpayers will automatically avoid interest and penalties on the taxes paid by May 17.

On Friday, Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri Department of Revenue is extending the state individual tax filing and payment deadline for the 2020 tax year from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021.

“As our state continues recovering from COVID-19, we understand that many Missourians are still feeling the effects of the past year,” Governor Parson said. “Extending the filing and payment deadline by one month will provide additional relief to Missouri families and tax professionals as they work to meet their obligations during what has already been a challenging tax season.”

This decision mirrors Wednesday’s announcement by the U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that individual taxpayers would receive automatic extensions to file and pay federal income tax for the 2020 tax year. The IRS has said it will issue formal guidance in the coming days.

The Department of Revenue will automatically provide this filing and payment relief, so filers do not need to take any action to qualify.

Guidance on extension to file and pay individual income tax: Filing deadline extended: The deadline to file individual income tax returns has been extended from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021.

Payment relief for individuals: The deadline to pay taxes owed on individual income tax returns with a due date of April 15, 2021, has been extended until May 17, 2021.

This relief applies to individual taxpayers, including those who pay self-employment tax. However, it does not apply to estimated tax payments that are due on April 15, 2021; that deadline has not changed.

Penalties and interest will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances as of May 17, 2021. Individuals that file their return and pay their balance by May 17, 2021, will automatically avoid interest and penalties on the tax paid by May 17.

Customers may still ask for an extension of time to file their individual income taxes. With that extension, the return will not be due until October 15, 2021. However, any payments must still be made by May 17, 2021.

Earlier this year, the IRS announced that the nation’s 2021 electronic tax filing season would begin on February 12. On that date, the IRS began accepting and processing e-filed 2020 tax year returns. Since e-filed state returns are first sent to the IRS, the Department also began accepting and processing e-filed returns for the 2020 tax year on February 12.

“With a delayed start and recent tax code changes, this tax season is a particularly complicated one,” said Director of Revenue Ken Zellers. “For Missourians who have yet to file, we strongly encourage you to file electronically and use direct deposit, as it will result in the most accurate return and the fastest refund.”