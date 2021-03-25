Scotland County Scholar Bowl Team Wins 3rd Straight Conference Title

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By: Corey Stott

MEMPHIS, Mo.- 3/13/21- The Scotland County R-1 Tiger Scholar Bowl Team pulled off the impressive 3-peat Saturday, March 13th, at Fayette when they won their third straight Lewis and Clark Conference Championship at the conference tournament.

The teams were seeded for the tournament based upon regular season records. Marceline was the one seed, Scotland was the two, Westran had the three, Harrisburg was seeded fourth, Schuyler County was the five seed, Salisbury drew the six seed, Knox County was the seven seed, Paris was seeded eighth, and Fayette was the nine seed.

The Tigers began their hunt for the title with an opening round matchup versus Fayette. Scotland County had a dominant 150 to 40 lead at the half, and went on to an impressive 250 to 70 win. Zac Behrens led with 6 tossups for 60 points, Morgan Blessing had 3 for 30 points and Anna Triplett had 1 tossup for 10 points. The team also captured 15 bonus and rebound questions to pad their score.

Scotland County received a bye in the second round, but returned to action in round three for a tough contest against a game Knox County squad. The contest was tied at 60-apiece at halftime, but the Tigers edged the Eagles 120 to 90 in the second half to secure the 180 to 150 victory. Behrens again led the way with 30 points, Blessing had 20 and Triplett scored 10 points. The team captured 12 bonuses and rebounds to grab the win.

At that point, the teams were re-seeded for the final bracket. Marceline was seeded first, Scotland County second, Knox County third and Westran fourth. That meant that the Tigers would turn right back around and face the Eagles in a re-match for the semi-finals.

The Eagles did not soar as high this time, and the Tigers asserted themselves with a 150 to 60 win. Behrens scored 40 points while Blessing had 20. The team utilized nine bonuses and rebounds to add 90 points to their total.

That set up a championship matchup with top-seed Marceline, after the black and gold Tigers defeated Westran 200 to 100 in their semi-final match. While the matchup was much anticipated, it turned out to be anti-climactic, as the Scotland County Tigers cruised to a dominating win 240 to 90.

Anna Triplett led the Tigers with 50 points, while Blessing and Behrens tallied 20-apiece. The Tigers secured 15 bonus and rebound questions versus only 5 for the Marceline Tigers.

Members of the championship team were Zac Behrens, Anna Triplett, Morgan Blessing, Iris Mishra, Quinton Shaffer, Hugh Baker and Dayton Eiler. The team is coached by Mr. Nathaniel Orr.