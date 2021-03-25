New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Adult Fiction

New books are arriving at the library! Curbside service is available. Give us a call if you’d like any of these new books.

Dark Sky: a Joe Pickett Novel (Joe Pickett #21), by C. J. Box

Blink of an Eye (Kendra Michaels #8), by Iris Johansen

The Affair, by Danielle Steel

Never Far Away, by Michael Koryta

Picnic in the Ruins: a Novel, by Todd Robert Petersen

The Prince of Spies (Hope and Glory #3), by Elizabeth Camden

Shipped: a Novel, by Angie Hockman

Mountain Laurel (Kindred #1), by Lori Benton (Large Print)

The Price of Valor (Global Search and Rescue #3) by Susan May Warren (Large Print)

Deep Into the Dark (Detective Margaret Nolan #1), by P. J.

Tracy (Mystery)

Matthew Johnson, US Marshal, by Johnny D. Boggs

(Large Print Western)

Montana Territory, by Charles West (Large Print Western)

Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books for curbside pickup.