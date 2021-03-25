New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
Adult Fiction
New books are arriving at the library! Curbside service is available. Give us a call if you’d like any of these new books.
Dark Sky: a Joe Pickett Novel (Joe Pickett #21), by C. J. Box
Blink of an Eye (Kendra Michaels #8), by Iris Johansen
The Affair, by Danielle Steel
Never Far Away, by Michael Koryta
Picnic in the Ruins: a Novel, by Todd Robert Petersen
The Prince of Spies (Hope and Glory #3), by Elizabeth Camden
Shipped: a Novel, by Angie Hockman
Mountain Laurel (Kindred #1), by Lori Benton (Large Print)
The Price of Valor (Global Search and Rescue #3) by Susan May Warren (Large Print)
Deep Into the Dark (Detective Margaret Nolan #1), by P. J.
Tracy (Mystery)
Matthew Johnson, US Marshal, by Johnny D. Boggs
(Large Print Western)
Montana Territory, by Charles West (Large Print Western)
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books for curbside pickup.