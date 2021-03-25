If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Carolyn Primm

Lucy McClarity had been given one wish. One. Though, she didn’t believe in Leprechauns, there the wee man stood, arms akimbo, daring her to believe. Leprechauns were known to be tricky like that. A wish, however, was a delicious possibility. Lucy McClarity considered the offer a long while before a smile flowed like a river across her face, “Eliminate the trials of my past!” Lucy stated taking a step backward, then, she smiled triumphantly. So, did the leprechaun.

“I cannot eliminate every wee trial, my lass,” the Leprechaun countered, “But of the major trials, I will make a parting. I be ridding you of those most troublesome to yer heart when they be occurring, “he assured.

“You were blest with an easy life as a wee one,” he began, “However, I see a bitter disappointment.” The Leprechaun’s wee brow furrowed; his eyes drooped in a look of genuine sympathy. “At the age of ten, you learned of a wee brother on the way. You were wantin’ a sister. We will be curin’ that problem.”

“You were hopin’ to be a beauty, but lackin’ is what you were,” the Leprechaun shared with concern. “Wishin’ as you were for beaus and beauty pageants, you were without either, and had to depend entirely on kindness to be getting’ your fair share of male attention.”

“Then, I see that you were badgered by an unrelentin’ teacher. No mercy had she on your poor brain. Looks here like you be resentin’ that strict lass, and wishin’ for easier tasks in your learnin’. I be eliminatin’ that trial quick and ready.”

“Aw, and here you lost an important job due to someone else’s negligence. You be lookin’ to make a pretty penny there. Why riddin’ you of that trial alone could leave you a rich lass. So, it’s gone with that one then.”

Lucy flinched. This had been her life. She had been bitterly disappointed with each of these events. Now, however, she stood bewildered. Were these the trials of her life? Her brother? She could love no sister more! Dr. Stricklen? Yes, at the time, she had loathed the woman for pushing her so relentlessly. She, however, would not be able to do her current job had Dr. Stricklen been less stringent in her training. Her former job? Had she not been fired, she would never have had the courage to leave such a lucrative position. Nor, would she have met Patrick, the only man she had ever loved. The man who loved her for her kindness. Could it be that by eliminating all the trials of her past life she would be eliminating all her current joys?

“Stop now!” Lucy declared, “I want my third wish!” Third? Ahh, but you don’t know, what this little Leprechaun does. Lucy’s first wish had been for two more wishes, and with those two Lucy had wished her trials away, and invited them all back. Now, my bonny lads and lasses, you can be decidin’ who tricked who.