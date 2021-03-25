Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

Exceptionally gifted. These are the words Scotland County high school art teacher Dustin Harper uses to describe student Sarah Garrett. “She is above and beyond her age level as far as concept and development,” stated Harper.

15 Years Ago

For the second time in its just over two-year history, the Scotland County Cancer Fund has announced it it increasing benefit payments.

25 Years Ago

Jessica Ewing, a Girl Scout from Troop #91 of Memphis, has completed requirements for Girl Scouting’s top achievement, the Girl Scout Gold Award. She will receive the award at a ceremony held May 4 at Hannibal.

35 Years Ago

Dana Johnson of Memphis, a floriculture student at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, won the National Partners in Agricultural Leadership (PAL) contest.

45 Years Ago

There will be a mini-tractor pull at the Memphis High School Gym on Saturday, April 3rd, starting at 7 pm.

55 Years Ago

The Rodgers Jewelry store in Memphis was entered at about 10 pm on Thursday, March 17. Entry was made by breaking the glass in the rear door, reaching in and unlocking the lower latch and forcing the top latch. Approximately $190 in bills was taken from the cash register and an unknown number of rings and watches taken which filled a trophy box approximately two feet square. Another party filled with watches was in the aisle behind the showcase being filled when Sprague tried the door.

60 Years Ago

Approximately 70 people were in attendanceat the opening of The Beauty Mart located on the north side of the square. Recipients of the shampoo and set were Jan Burns, Mary Ellen Clark, Pauline Dalon, Linda Minsker.

A bridal shower was given for Leanna Pence Sunday afternoon at 2:30 in the basement of the Catholic Church in Memphis.

A bridal shower for miss Nancy Rule was held Thursday evening, March 16, sponsored by the O.E.S. chapter.

65 Years Ago

The board of directors of the Scotland County Fair had an interesting meeting Tuesday night, making many changes in the program for the fair and in the various phases of the conduct of the fair.

70 Years Ago

The 35 cent road levy has been voted in Scotland County each year and which was submitted to the voters Tuesday carried by a smaller majority. There was a total of 504 votes cast in the county, 276 for the levy and 228 against.

Donald Simms, seaman USN, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Simms is serving aboard the destroyer tender, USS Prairie which recently arrived in the Far East and now flagship of the United Nations Blockading and Escort force.

The census bureau counted 12, 893 fewer farms in Missouri and 8,993 fewer in Illinois in 1950 than in 1945.

75 Years Ago

There are 10,000 Veterans of World War I in Missouri who have failed to apply for the bonus. The money is deposited in banks and has been carried there for many years. Now a determined effort is being made to locate these men or there families.

80 Years Ago

Thirty-two young ladies, members of the senior class of the Memphis high school and sponsors, were guests of honor at a meeting of Chapter C. P.E.O. which was held at the home of Mrs. J.V. Bumbarger, Monday afternoon.

Mrs. Esther Neitsman will open a new store at Lancaster about the first of April.