Living Life Over

10 Years Ago

Estimated cost of response tops $14 million; snow accumulations were as high as 23 inches.

15 Years Ago

It was Sunday the 12th not Friday the 13th. But the March weekend proved pretty scary across the midwest, particularly in Missouri. The NAOO National Weather Service tracked a total of 110 reports of tornados in the 24-hour period., the bulk of which hit Missouri, including one in Scotland County.

25 Years Ago

The fifth annual Tiger Lift-A-Thon was held March 14 at the Tiger Fieldhouse. Thirty-seven boys and girls participated in the event. Lifters raised more than $1,000 for the fifth consecutive year. The proceeds will go towards the purchase of needed athletic equipment for Scotland County R-1 Schools.

35 Years Ago

If you were out near Lake Showme this past week, you probably thought it was a National Geese Convention. This time of year it is natural to see geese flying north, and perhaps some spending the night nearby, however a couple of nights last week a huge number of geese rested in the Lake Showme area. The geese, consisting of mostly Canadian, were estimated in the thousands. Their “night songs” could be heard for miles.

45 Years Ago

The Scotland County Ambulance District Services were started Monday evening at 6 pm. The two ambulances, housed at the hospital, offer 24-hour service, seven days per week.

50 Years Ago

A one car accident this morning, nine miles north of Memphis on Route 15 resulted in injury to two persons. Carol Maravelias and her husband Stanley of Schiller Park, IL were taken to the Scotland County Memorial Hospital where they were treated. The accident occurred when the ‘67 Ford going north hit a slick spot on the pavement went off the road on the west side, down an embankment and overturned.

Orton Bros., Bill and Fred are this week announcing the opening of the John Deere Implement Store on Route 136 in the same location the store has had. A grand opening is being scheduled for the future.

55 Years Ago

John Courtney contacted Buford Wilson, night watchman, at 1 am on Wednesday and reported his white 1960 Chevrolet sedan stolen, owned by Gerald Courtney. He in turn contacted trooper Wood of the patrol at 2 am.

60 Years Ago

Vastan Zumwalt, local Baptist minister was appointed last week as a Chaplain for the U.S. Air Force.

Leader Mack Kutzner and his boys have a room fixed up in which to hold meetings and work on projects, on the southeast corner of the square in the basement of I.G.A. Food Center. Space was furnished by the scouts by Dodge & Smith of the Food Center

65 Years Ago

A fair crowd attended the band concert given at the high school Tuesday night, by the combined bands of Memphis, Milton, and Pulaski.

70 Years Ago

Mrs. Kenneth Gleason of Milan has been hired to complete the year’s work as music teacher in Memphis school system to take the place Wm. Bryner who asked to be released from the contract to accept a position in Illinois.

75 Years Ago

There is hanging in our office window a plat of the proposed extension of the city limits. Memphis has a population of less than 2,000 in present limits, yet there are enough folks living just beyond that line to make our population 2500 or more.

80 Years Ago

Robert Norton has been recommended for appointment as carrier on the rural route out of Greensburg to succeed R.P. Snyder who was retired several months ago.

The flu epidemic in Memphis and community was keeping many out of school, according to Supt. E.O. Mullenax who stated the average absence had been 17 percent the last few days.

90 Years Ago

Three new county commissioners were appointed by the county clerk: Frank Foster, J. A. Daggs, and D. Payne

W.W. Eager was reappointed janitor of the courthouse by the county court. Thirteen applications for the job were filed with the court.

A new fire department composed of Dea Ralph, chief; Vernice Arnold, Harry Blaine, Marcus Stice, Mat Moffett, Ira Harkner, and Fred Woodruff were chosen by the city council to take the place of the members of the previous department who resigned.

100 Years Ago

S.G. Rorabaugh traded his farm nine miles northwest of Memphis to Ed. F. Driscoll for the Grand Theater in Memphis. Mr. Rorabaugh got possession of the theatre Monday and moved to Memphis.

Lightning damaged the house of George Harper lived in near Lawn Ridge Monday tearing the west side and part of the south side anad killing their dog. Mrs. Harper was knocked down.