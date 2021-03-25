It’s For the Birds

Spring is upon us. We have endured typical March weather, up and downs, rainy, foggy mornings, and rain. God adds those March rains to wash away the drab winter dirty snow and salt from roads and pound down the gravel. My feeder has slowed down for sure. I still have a few finches visit and woodpecker now and then.

I will be glad to be able to clean up all the sunflower hulls that fill my landscaping from the severe winter feeding season. I don’t know how much it will be but I will put it on the trails for a forage area for other birds. I had a little success this winter with HOSP trap. I contained 15. I know that does not sound like many House Sparrows, but getting the males really help with eradication. The females will leave. There are so many here.

I have a flock of at least thirty that stick together and fly from one place to another. Then of course, they build their nests in the bluebird houses every place.

On a brighter note, it will soon be time to get Hummingbird feeders cleaned up, if you did not last fall, and May 1 is the target date. Last year I did have my first visitor on April 30. Always a welcome sight for sure. Entertainment at its best. Mix is four to one. Four parts water and one part sugar, no color needed. Last year I could not keep up. God sends us all kinds of feathered friends for us to watch at every season. Amazing.

With this dreary weather, and chilly, it makes one want to snuggle up with a good book. A couple of good bird identification books would be perfect. I have mine in the window seat so I can always grab it or the binoculars and check out those hard to identify birds. I have been noticing Robins in my front yard, Buzzards floating through the air, and Red Winged Blackbirds in the tree tops.

Pastures are greening up, along with garden weeds. As cold as it was, things are appearing after being dormant. The rabbits were so very hard on my shrubs, I have two that I am wondering about. They trimmed them for sure, and loved the bark on my burning bush. One of evergreens in the landscaping they nearly destroyed. I am going to trim it down and hope it comes back. Keep me posted on my facebook page about your bird sightings.

Until next time, good bird watching.